Hard Lives, Low Pay, Big Stakes

It’s an article of faith in the new world of work: The best companies are those that hire and keep the best people. That principle doesn’t apply only to Java engineers or to marketing executives. Companies battle for entry-level workers too: people who don’t make all that much money but who make a big difference in a company’s relationship with its customers.

Dean Curtis, 46, knows what makes entry-level workers tick. His 500-person firm, Curtis & Associates Inc., based in Kearney, Nebraska, trains welfare recipients in how to find and keep jobs. Its main program is a class, typically taught over the course of a week, that deals with everything from mastering the nuts and bolts of workplace interaction to developing and refining career goals. Founded in 1985, the company has worked with poor people from Milwaukee to New York City, from Detroit to Laramie, Wyoming. In 1998, it assisted more than 20,000 welfare recipients and found jobs for more than 11,000 of them.

How does the battle for talent unfold on the lower rungs of the career ladder? Not all that differently from how it unfolds at the top, says Curtis. If you want to find and keep great people — whether they’re making $10 an hour or $200,000 a year — you’ve got to reckon with three key issues.

Work Is Personal

At their first class, participants play an icebreaker game. “Take as many M&Ms as you want,” the instructor begins. After students have grabbed handfuls of candy, the teacher drops the other shoe: “For each M&M you took, tell the class something about yourself.”

The exercise underscores the principle that everyone has to become committed and involved. “When people enter our classes, we shake hands with them immediately,” Curtis says. “We also memorize their names. It is that kind of attention that makes new employees feel wanted — perhaps for the first time in their professional lives.”

One big reason for high turnover among entry-level employees, Curtis argues, is that supervisors don’t know their workers. So they’re unable to make a case for staying when someone learns about a higher-paying job, or to help solve simple problems that conspire against reliable performance. “If you make it known that you expect people to stick around for a while, you can have a big effect,” he says.

Back to Basics

The more things change in business, the more important the fundamentals become. But to people who have never held a real job, even the basics of work can seem alien. What kinds of things can I say to my boss? What can I wear to work? The ability to answer such questions involves what Curtis calls “alarm-clock” skills — the skills that get people to their jobs and keep them there.