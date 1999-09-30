Phone Home (Page)

You’ve heard about using the Internet to save money on long-distance phone calls. How about using your phone (no PC required) to surf the Net? The InfoGear iPhone, a phone-plus-Internet device, marries basic surfing amenities (sorry, no Shockwave or Java) with standard telephone features. With just a few simple points of the stylus, you can make phone calls, check email, or search the Web. (Use your current ISP or use Big Planet, which offers access fees that range from $4.99 to $24.99 per month.) The iPhone’s laptop-size qwerty keyboard makes it easy to reach out and touch the Web.