My Favorite Bookmarks – Carley Roney

Who: Cofounder and VP of the Knot Inc., “the #1 wedding resource”

Email: croney@theknot.com URL: www.theknot.com Surfing Manifesto: Convenience, convenience, convenience! I need to have information at my fingertips. BabyCenter http://www.babycenter.com I’m a working mom with a baby girl, so this site is a great resource for me. I love the personalized newsletter, which tells me what I should expect at each stage of my daughter’s life.

Hint http://www.hintmag.com Every girl needs a daily dose of tongue-in-cheek high-fashion gossip. BrazilianMusic.com http://www.brazilianmusic.com Whenever I’m in the mood for a virtual rumba, this is where I go.

National Women’s Health Information Center (NWHIC) http://www.4women.org A terrific source for daily updates on health news affecting women. Seventeen Online http://www.seventeen.com I like to keep track of what my future customers are talking about.

Equity http://www.equitymag.com A great site for finding out how other working women are making, investing, and spending money. indieWire http://www.indiewire.com This is how I remember what it was like when I had time to watch movies.