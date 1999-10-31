advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Carley Roney

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Cofounder and VP of the Knot Inc., “the #1 wedding resource”

Email: croney@theknot.com

URL: www.theknot.com

Surfing Manifesto: Convenience, convenience, convenience! I need to have information at my fingertips.

BabyCenter

http://www.babycenter.com

I’m a working mom with a baby girl, so this site is a great resource for me. I love the personalized newsletter, which tells me what I should expect at each stage of my daughter’s life.

Hint

http://www.hintmag.com

Every girl needs a daily dose of tongue-in-cheek high-fashion gossip.

BrazilianMusic.com

http://www.brazilianmusic.com

Whenever I’m in the mood for a virtual rumba, this is where I go.

National Women’s Health Information Center (NWHIC)

http://www.4women.org

A terrific source for daily updates on health news affecting women.

Seventeen Online

http://www.seventeen.com

I like to keep track of what my future customers are talking about.

Equity

http://www.equitymag.com

A great site for finding out how other working women are making, investing, and spending money.

indieWire

http://www.indiewire.com

This is how I remember what it was like when I had time to watch movies.

