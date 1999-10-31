My Favorite Bookmarks – Carley Roney

Who: Cofounder and VP of the Knot Inc., “the #1 wedding resource”
Email: croney@theknot.com
URL: www.theknot.com
Surfing Manifesto: Convenience, convenience, convenience! I need to have information at my fingertips.
BabyCenter
http://www.babycenter.com
I’m a working mom with a baby girl, so this site is a great resource for me. I love the personalized newsletter, which tells me what I should expect at each stage of my daughter’s life.
Hint
http://www.hintmag.com
Every girl needs a daily dose of tongue-in-cheek high-fashion gossip.
BrazilianMusic.com
http://www.brazilianmusic.com
Whenever I’m in the mood for a virtual rumba, this is where I go.
National Women’s Health Information Center (NWHIC)
http://www.4women.org
A terrific source for daily updates on health news affecting women.
Seventeen Online
http://www.seventeen.com
I like to keep track of what my future customers are talking about.
Equity
http://www.equitymag.com
A great site for finding out how other working women are making, investing, and spending money.
indieWire
http://www.indiewire.com
This is how I remember what it was like when I had time to watch movies.