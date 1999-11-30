Field Guide for Change

Change starts with finding a backer — someone who can sell your plan to the senior team. Change dies without a fighter — someone smart enough and skilled enough to win over the opposition. Change kicks in when people start to trust — in the plan and in one another. Trust is the glue that invariably holds a change effort together. Change just might work when people are focused — on the goal, and on each step that’s necessary to achieve it.

Getting the buy-in. Overcoming resistance. Building trust. Zeroing in on the objective. These are the critical skills that every change team must leverage if it is to have any hope of succeeding. To learn how to assemble such a portfolio of skills for change, we asked some battle-tested change agents who are helping to transform the most intractable organizations of all: big, hierarchical (once) slow-moving companies in the insurance, accounting, banking, and automotive industries.

At PricewaterhouseCoopers, the Godzilla-size consulting firm, we meet a trio of grassroots change agents who are learning in real time how to win high-level backing for their Big Idea: to radically transform the company’s accounting practices. From Mark Maletz, a Boston-based consultant who has shotgunned large-scale change initiatives at the bluest of blue-chip companies, we hear his frontline tactics for dealing with people’s reluctance to change. At Visteon Automotive Systems, Ford’s parts-manufacturing company, David Berdish shares his real-world strategies for ending the infighting and building trust. And Tom Valerio, formerly a change leader at CIGNA Property & Casualty, shows how he helped keep 6,500 people focused on the big picture.

These transformation architects prove that change is messy, often painful. That even successful change efforts suffer lots of setbacks. And that for all their effort and talent, the smartest agents of change sometimes fail. They are bright enough to have a better idea, audacious enough to try executing it, and stubborn enough to push past the inevitable speed bumps. Here are their stories, insights, and strategies for enacting change.

