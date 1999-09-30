My Favorite Bookmarks – Wendy Marx

Who: Managing producer of health programming, Thrive (a subsidiary of Oxygen Media Inc.)
Email: wmarx@oxygen.com
URL: www.thriveonline.com
Surfing Manifesto: “I use the Web to keep in touch with family, to buy things, to listen to music, to follow stocks, and to get a good laugh.”
NetNoir Online — The Black Network
http://www.netnoir.com
Having diversity on the World “White” Web is so important. This site — which calls itself the “soul of cyberspace” — is a favorite of mine.
The Hampster Dance
http://www.hampsterdance.com
We all need a laugh during the day.
Stephanie: Choose Your Resolution
http://www.cmu.edu/cfa/design/people/sford/stephanie
“A visual and verbal documentary of one woman’s experience with breast cancer.”
iGive.com
http://www.igive.com
Support your favorite cause when you shop online. You can register the Wendy Marx Foundation for Organ Donor Awareness as your nonprofit of choice!
Dermatology Cinema
Health education for people with a sick sense of humor. This site has pictures of famous actresses and actors who have skin problems.
3 Fat Chicks On A Diet!
A personality-driven, inspirational community formed as an outgrowth of everyday struggles and successes.