My Favorite Bookmarks – Wendy Marx

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Managing producer of health programming, Thrive (a subsidiary of Oxygen Media Inc.)

Email: wmarx@oxygen.com

URL: www.thriveonline.com

Surfing Manifesto: “I use the Web to keep in touch with family, to buy things, to listen to music, to follow stocks, and to get a good laugh.”

NetNoir Online — The Black Network

http://www.netnoir.com

Having diversity on the World “White” Web is so important. This site — which calls itself the “soul of cyberspace” — is a favorite of mine.

The Hampster Dance

http://www.hampsterdance.com

We all need a laugh during the day.

Stephanie: Choose Your Resolution

http://www.cmu.edu/cfa/design/people/sford/stephanie

“A visual and verbal documentary of one woman’s experience with breast cancer.”

iGive.com

http://www.igive.com

Support your favorite cause when you shop online. You can register the Wendy Marx Foundation for Organ Donor Awareness as your nonprofit of choice!

Dermatology Cinema

Home

Health education for people with a sick sense of humor. This site has pictures of famous actresses and actors who have skin problems.

3 Fat Chicks On A Diet!

New Home Page

A personality-driven, inspirational community formed as an outgrowth of everyday struggles and successes.

