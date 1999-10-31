My Favorite Bookmarks – Bill Greer

Who: Founder and vice president of content and community for GORP — Great Outdoor Recreation Pages
Email: billg@gorp.com
URL: www.gorp.com
Surfing Manifesto: Give me what I need — and fast. After all, I’d rather be hiking a trail or floating on a river.
Conservation International: Global Ecosystem Conservation
http://www.conservation.org
Information on responsible ecotourism in some far-out places.
Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
http://www.famsf.org
Check out the “Zoom” feature, which takes you up close and personal with the old masters.
Cool Works
Outdoor jobs (70,000 of them) — brought to you by a Webmaster who lives in the heart of Yellowstone.
CNet.com
http://www.cnet.com
The place to go for up-to-the-minute Internet-business news.
Mandelbrot pictures
http://www.cnam.fr/fractals/mandel.html
Fractal images for when you feel like tripping the light fantastic.
BikeAbout
http://www.bikeabout.org
A virtual bicycle journey through the Mediterranean region.
bolt
http://www.bolt.com
For times when I need to be reminded that I’ve crossed over to the other side of the generation gap.