My Favorite Bookmarks – Bill Greer

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Founder and vice president of content and community for GORP — Great Outdoor Recreation Pages

Email: billg@gorp.com

URL: www.gorp.com

Surfing Manifesto: Give me what I need — and fast. After all, I’d rather be hiking a trail or floating on a river.

Conservation International: Global Ecosystem Conservation

http://www.conservation.org

Information on responsible ecotourism in some far-out places.

Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

http://www.famsf.org

Check out the “Zoom” feature, which takes you up close and personal with the old masters.

Cool Works

Home

Outdoor jobs (70,000 of them) — brought to you by a Webmaster who lives in the heart of Yellowstone.

CNet.com

http://www.cnet.com

The place to go for up-to-the-minute Internet-business news.

Mandelbrot pictures

http://www.cnam.fr/fractals/mandel.html

Fractal images for when you feel like tripping the light fantastic.

BikeAbout

http://www.bikeabout.org

A virtual bicycle journey through the Mediterranean region.

bolt

http://www.bolt.com

For times when I need to be reminded that I’ve crossed over to the other side of the generation gap.

