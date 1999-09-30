Are You Sure You’re Up for the 24-Hour Economy?

The 7-Eleven store isn’t the only place in Boynton Beach, Florida that’s open all night. So is the human-resources department of Motorola’s fast-paced manufacturing plant. Up in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Fingerhut (one of the world’s largest direct marketers) offers a car-starting service for night-shift employees who encounter frozen car batteries when they knock off work. Down in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Saturn Corp. runs a 24-hour child-care facility. Meanwhile, at Sprint’s call centers in Phoenix, Kansas City, and Jacksonville, Florida, employees have been known to do the funky chicken under spinning disco balls in the middle of the night — just to stay alert and energized.

This is your wake-up call: The night shift isn’t just for power-plant operators and assembly-line workers anymore. It’s also for software developers, Web producers, stockbrokers, and customer-service reps. The sun never sets on knowledge work. The new economy is open for business, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“In a world that keeps running faster, the 24-hour day is a given,” says Martin Moore-Ede, MD, sleep guru and the author of The Twenty-Four-Hour Society: Understanding Human Limits in a World That Never Stops (Addison-Wesley, 1993). Moore-Ede, 53, is also founder and president of Circadian Technologies Inc., a consulting firm that’s worked with more than 300 organizations — including 3M, Monsanto, General Motors, and NASA — to help them figure out the best ways to work around the clock.

“Staffing a 24-hour, go-go culture is quite possible, but you need to be smart about how you do it,” Moore-Ede says. Unfortunately, most companies aren’t very smart. “They just add more people. That’s the brute-force method for coping with the 24-hour society. Eventually, those people get run ragged, and they become less effective. Managing a nonstop work environment requires genuine effort and enormous discipline.”

Working around the clock may help a company keep pace with the speed of the Internet and with the demands of the global marketplace. But it’s at odds with the needs of the human body. There’s no escaping this biological fact: The average adult needs 8 hours of sleep per night. During the week, however, the average adult gets less than 7 hours per night. The 24-hour society is also the sleep-deprived society.

Over time, sleep deprivation takes its toll. “You might be able to shovel coal or bend steel while your brain is operating at half capacity,” says Moore-Ede. “But in an era when the power of your brain — creativity — counts more than the size of your forearms, ‘half capacity’ doesn’t cut it. Creativity is the first thing to erode when you need sleep. The ability to be creative lies in the frontal areas of the brain, and those are the areas that are most sensitive to sleep deprivation.”

So what’s a drowsy knowledge worker to do? Moore-Ede doesn’t believe that workloads have changed all that much over the years. What has changed are patterns of human behavior. “We’ve created enormously powerful tools that speed up transactions as well as the delivery of services and information. By eliminating time constraints, we’ve allowed ourselves to succumb to two of the most basic human weaknesses: impatience and procrastination. And a business can always make money when it finds a fundamental human weakness to exploit.” Moore-Ede points to Federal Express as a good example. It’s a company, he says, whose prosperity is built around human procrastination.