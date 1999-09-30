advertisement
Rake It In

By Amy Wilson1 minute Read

Are you ready to rake it in? We’re not talking about quick riches from an Internet IPO. We’re talking about the arrival of fall – the season of backyard leaf gathering. If you’re usually less than enthusiastic about that task, try using the Gather & Go Rake. It’s one of the latest offerings from Innovations & Development Inc., a product-innovation consulting firm based in Edgewater, New Jersey that has won design awards for various products – from a handheld monitor for testing blood-glucose levels to the bottle for a new Snapple product.

The Gather & Go has a sculpted rubber handle, proving that even the most simple yard tools can exude ergonomic excellence. It also has two heads: One of them features soft plastic teeth for raking; the other has a clamshell-like shape suitable for scooping up leaves. Our advice about this rake: Don’t leaf home without it.

The Gather & Go Rake costs $11.99. Call True Temper Hardware (800-393-1846).

