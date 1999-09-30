Are you ready to rake it in? We’re not talking about quick riches from an Internet IPO. We’re talking about the arrival of fall – the season of backyard leaf gathering. If you’re usually less than enthusiastic about that task, try using the Gather & Go Rake. It’s one of the latest offerings from Innovations & Development Inc., a product-innovation consulting firm based in Edgewater, New Jersey that has won design awards for various products – from a handheld monitor for testing blood-glucose levels to the bottle for a new Snapple product.