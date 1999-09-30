Family Fun

Service What It Is Boredom Buster Educational Quotient

Survive the Drive

www.survivethedrive.com 800-573-6018 Planning to drive to your destination? Then rent a TV-VCR unit designed for car use. The unit rents for $99 a week. For an extra $39, you can have it shipped to your home or hotel. Plug this unit into the cigarette lighter, and let your kids choose from popular family flicks. Don’t feel like listening to “The Mighty Ducks” again? Survive the Drive throws in headphones for you. Sure, you can pop in an “educational” movie. But if education is high on your priority list for the kids, nothing beats a good old-fashioned game of road-sign alphabet.

United Airlines

www.ual.com 800-241-6522 If you’re flying with kids, be sure to notify the airline in advance. Not only can you order special meals, but you may also be able to get discounted tickets for your children. To supplement your supply of books and games, United will provide a game pack for young passengers. On some international flights, children get a “passport,” with stickers that help them record their travels. Children get copies of “Crayola Kids,” a magazine that fosters creativity. But kids don’t live on brains alone. United partners with McDonald’s to provide Friendly Skies Meals on many flights.

Westin Kids Club

www.westin.com 800-westin-1 For adults, business travel usually means all-day meetings. But for kids, it can mean loads of fun. Kids Club services can provide you with peace of mind — and keep your child entertained and safe. The perks don’t stop: children’s menus and room service, age-appropriate toys, kids’ movies, a sports cap. Outlet covers and bed rails assure parents of their child’s safety, just in case boredom leads the child astray. A coloring-book atlas, a newsletter, and a phone line with recorded children’s stories keep kids occupied and also encourage reading.