SDRC Wants You to Go Faster

Ford cars. Boeing planes. Lexmark printers. Minolta cameras. Very different products, very different industries. But the companies that make each of these products face two very similar challenges. First, they all sell to demanding customers. Each generation of their products has to perform substantially better, and must be developed significantly faster, than the previous generation. Second, in the race to get better faster, they all work with the same business partner: Structural Dynamics Research Corp. (SDRC), a fast-growing provider of design software based in suburban Cincinnati.

SDRC (1998 revenues: $400 million) is not a glamorous outfit. It makes CAD/CAM/CAE (computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, computer-aided engineering) systems that are used by factory managers and engineers – not the sort of people who appear regularly on Moneyline. But SDRC’s systems are at the heart of the processes that some of the world’s biggest companies are using to create their products. And its ideas about how product-development should work are changing how some of the world’s best-known products get built and improved.

“Of course we are a technology company, but we are not really about technology,” explains Alan Solomon, 45, a 20-year SDRC veteran who runs new business for the Americas. “We have about 300 engineers. These engineers go into client companies and help them change the way they develop products.”

Ford is a classic case in point. Five years ago, the giant automaker embarked on an ambitious project to redesign the Ford Product Development System. Before the project, the company’s six-level design process for a new car required 200 custom-made prototypes (that’s 200 “bucks” in Detroit-speak). Building those prototypes cost lots of money (each one represented an investment of as much as $50,000) and created lots of frustration – especially when parts didn’t fit together in the right way. It also took lots of time.

Enter SDRC. “We’re trying to eliminate the prototype stage and to do all the testing on the computer,” explains Jay Hay, 54, vice president of SDRC’s Ford Program Office. “If you can make all your changes to the design when it’s a ‘virtual’ car, then the process is much cheaper and faster.”

Today, Ford has more than 4,000 users of I-DEAS (SDRC’s flagship software), and SDRC has 150 full-time employees working at Ford to help keep the pedal to the metal. Ford has cut the average cycle time from 55 months to 32 months. Now it’s pushing to get that time down to 24 months.

What has SDRC come to understand about how to develop great products fast? To begin with, the opportunities for acceleration are immense. Forget incremental change: SDRC tries to slash development times in half. But the faster a company goes, the deeper into its organization it has to reach.