My Favorite Bookmarks – Gretchen Glasscock

Who: CEO and Web publisher, Advancing Women

Email: publisher@advancingwomen.com URL: www.advancingwomen.com Surfing Manifesto: “Each morning, I charge out on a Web expedition. I look for women who are role models, and I search for political and business news about women.” Arts and Letters Daily http://www.cybereditions.com/aldaily This dense, fascinating potpourri of ideas, criticism, trends, breakthroughs, disputes, and gossip is filtered from major dailies, wire services, media networks, and small journals.

LatinoLink News http://www.latinolink.com In 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, so-called minorities are already in the majority. I surf here daily to keep ahead of the power curve. Women’s Stories http://writetools.com/women An invigorating site, with fascinating thumbnail sketches, anecdotes, and provocative quotations from famous and infamous women.

Women in the Arts Magazine http://www.nmwa.org/pubs/pubindex.htm I’m astonished by the beauty of the graphics on this site — and also by the powerful stories behind the art. StarMedia Portal de noticias e información en español. Noticias de Latino América y el mundo This site (available only in Spanish or Portuguese) is a good way to get to know other cultures, especially as the Web moves from being an English-only medium to a multilingual phenomenon.