The Theory of the Peahen

When considering the differences between the sexes in Darwinian terms, the news is not good for women. In fact, it is decidedly politically incorrect. Strip away education, ambition, and wishful thinking, says Helena Cronin. Instead, get down to the genes. Genes have always behaved only one way. They create females that blend into their settings, just as they create males that stand out. Don’t take it personally. It’s just sex.

Do some of your own fieldwork. If you take a look at any coed gathering, men, dressed in their dark suits, tend to blend in, whereas women stand out. But when you examine behavior, Cronin says, it’s men who are making the deals and setting the agendas. And women are doing the tending, the fixing, the listening. They provide the “glue.”

All is not lost in the quest for equality. But, says Cronin, the key is to realize what’s impossible. Darwin’s theories predict behavior, which we can’t change, but we can reshape our environments.

“A study of the American stock exchange determined that the most successful traders were women,” she says. “They weren’t making risky trades; they weren’t making trades just to appear flamboyant. If I were hiring traders for the stock exchange, I might want a certain number of males – but I would want a majority of females, who would trade less often and with less risk. Firms may want the less-competitive attitudes that females typically bring to the workplace. Females should think of where those opportunities are, even if they turn up in the most unlikely places, such as the stock exchange.”

A Darwinian point of view could help open doors for women in male-dominated fields. “Truck drivers are often men,” Cronin notes. “But, on the whole, it would be better if there were more female drivers, because they are far safer on the road.” At the same time, says Cronin, women tend to predominate the service sectors – such as teaching and nursing – that also tend to be less glamorous. Women may actually feel happier in these jobs and perform them better than men do, in part because these jobs have a stronger element of public service and emphasize raw competitiveness less. The correct Darwinian response, says Cronin, is not to push women into competitive fields but to elevate the status of public-service sectors in which women naturally shine.

It would also help, says Cronin, to clarify two commonly held notions that tend to color the debate between the sexes:

Women are nicer and more nurturing than men.