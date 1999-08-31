Do you have a notion about where brands are heading? New York City-based nickandpaul helps such clients as McDonald’s and Motorola solve problems at the “brand genetics” level. Meg Asaro, the agency’s notionologist and cultural curator, reads about 140 magazines a month, watches countless movies and TV shows, and searches the firm’s “Library of Insight,” all of which help her interpret brand identity through images.

Previous title: Associate director of student galleries and the visual-arts museum at the School of Visual Arts

Can we get some notion of what you do?

I research popular culture to help add images to the brand ideas that we’re wrestling with. We try to update brands, to stretch them, and to create new ones. I look at images in fashion, movies, and art to see whether our ideas hold water.

What separates a good notion from a great one?

With a great notion, the image is obvious. With a good notion, we have to work at creating an image.

Where do you find new notions?

Artists are the radar of the future. They create a mix of everything out there.

What’s your favorite recent notion?

A “kidult” — adults acting like kids. I’m very much a kidult: I have a blue cell-phone, and I just had to get an iMac.