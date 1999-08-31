Point and Click

Sometimes the new economy has to be seen to be believed. The next time you want to capture what you have seen so that you can show it to your colleagues, grab the iZoom 75, a sleek, compact camera from Olympus.

At less than six ounces, this stylish all-weather camera is small enough to fit in your pocket. Despite its small size, its six flash modes, three different print formats, and powerful zoom lens create great-looking pictures. And better still, its comfy ergonomic design lets you take great shots with one hand while you’re calling your broker with the other!

The iZoom 75 costs $279. Contact Olympus America by phone (800-6-CAMERA), or visit the company on the Web (www.olympus.com).