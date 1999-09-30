Advertisers in Issue 28

Absolut www.absolutvodka.com
Aetna US Healthcare www.aetnaushc.com
Agilent Technologies www.agilent-tech.com
Alltel www.alltel.com
AltaVista www.altavista.com
Altoids www.altoids.com
American Airlines www.aa.com
American Century www.americancentury.com
American Electric Power www.aep.com
American Express www.americanexpress.com
America’s Job Bank www.ajb.org
AmeriSuites www.amerisuites.com
Ameritrade www.ameritrade.com
Andersen Consulting www.ac.com
Andrew Marc www.andrewmarc.com
AppNet www.appnet.com
Ashford.com www.ashford.com
Blanchard Solutions Group www.blanchardsolutions.com
BMW www.bmwusa.com
Bowne www.bowne.com
Brooks Brothers www.brooksbrothers.com
Cadillac Catera www.catera.com
Canon www.usa.canon.com
Career Central www.careercentral.com
Carlton www.brownandwilliamson.com
CBS MarketWatch.com www.cbs.marketwatch.com
Centre Solutions www.centresolutions.com
Chase Manhattan www.chase.com
Chubb www.chubb.com
Citibank www.citibank.com
Clarion Hotel www.clarionhotel.com
CNet www.cnet.com
Colorado www.colorado-ski.com
Comdial www.comdial.com
Compaq www.compaq.com
Consumer Electronics Manufacturers Assn. www.cesweb.org
Corio www.corio.com
Council on Computing Power www.rammatters.com
Cox School of Business www.cox.smu.edu
Danka www.danka.com
Datek Online www.datek.com
Deloitte & Touche www.deloitte.com
Delphi Automotive Systems www.delphiauto.com
DLT Tape www.proveit4.dlttape.com
Dow Jones Interactive www.bestofboth.com
Duke MBA www.business.duke.edu
DuPont www.dupont.com
Ecco www.ecco.com
Economist www.economist.com
Eddie Bauer www.eddiebauer.com
EDS www.eds.com
EFax www.efax.com
Enfish www.enfish.com
e-Perks www.e-perksbusiness.com/enroll/offers6
Ericsson www.workwhereyouare.com
E-stamp www.e-stamp.com
Fidelity Investments www.401k.com/employer
Finlandia Vodka www.finlandia-vodka.com
Firstsource.com www.firstsource.com
Frog www.frogdesign.com
Gateway www.gateway.com
GE Equity www.equitycapital.com
GN Netcom www.gnnetcom.com
Great Plains Software www.greatplains.com
Harpell/Martins & Co. www.harpell.com
Harvard Business School Press www.hbsp.harvard.edu
Hawaii www.bigisland.org
Hewlett-Packard www.hp.com/go/ljsupplies
Honeywell www.honeywell.com
HotOffice www.hotoffice.com
IBM E-business www.eseeds.com
IBM Global Services www.ibm.com/services/info
Infiniti www.infiniti.com
InFocus www.infocus.com
Intel www.intel.com/it
Interland www.interland.com
Jack Daniel’s www.jackdaniels.com
Kaplan www.kaptest.com
Kingston www.kingston.com/storage/fast
Knob Creek www.knobcreek.com
Land Rover www.best4x4.landrover.com
Logitech www.logitech.com
Longines www.oposition.ch
Lotus www.lotus.com
Macromedia www.macromedia.com
MasterCard www.mastercard.com
Mercedes-Benz www.mbusa.com
Microsoft Press www.mspress.microsoft.com
Microsoft Project www.microsoft.com/office/2000
MindSpring www.mindspring.com
Motorola www.motorola.com
Motorola Digital DNA www.digitaldna.com
National Discount Brokers www.ndb.com
NEC Technologies www.nectech.com
NetCity.com www.netcity.com
Network Solutions www.dotcomdirectory.com
Neuberger Berman www.nb.com
Nissan www.nissandriven.com
Nokia www.nokiausa.com
Northern Light www.northernlight.com
Northwestern Mutual Life www.northwesternmutual.com
NYC Economic Development Corp. www.newyorkbiz.com
Onvia www.onvia.com
PaineWebber www.painewebber.com
Pioneer www.pioneerelectronics.com
Pixion www.pixion.com
Polycom www.polycom.com
priceline.com www.priceline.com
Principal www.principal.com
Qualcomm www.qualcomm.com
Radisson www.radisson.com
Razorfish www.razorfish.com
Replay TV www.replaytv.com
Routledge www.routledge-ny.com
Saab www.saabusa.com
Salvatore Ferragamo www.salvatoreferragamo.it
Samsung Electronics www.samsungmonitor.com
Saturn www.saturn.com
Service Metrics www.servicemetrics.com
Siegel & Gale www.siegelgale.com
Siemens www.siemenscordless.com
Slates www.slates.com
Sony Digital Mavica www.sony.com/image
Sony Trinitron www.sony.com/fdstandard
Sony VoiceFile www.sony.com/icrecorder
Sprint PCS www.sprintpcs.com/clear
Subaru www.subaru.com
SubmitOrder.com www.submitorder.com
Tag Heuer www.tagheuer.com
Tektronix www.coloratwork.com
Time Hotel www.thetimeny.com
Timex www.timex.com
Tivoli www.tivoli.com
T. Rowe Price www.troweprice.com
United Airlines www.ual.com
USA Data.com www.usadata.com/fc
USInternetworking www.usi.net
UUNet www.uu.net
ValueWeb www.valueweb.net/free
Vignette www.vignette.com
Visx www.visx.com
Volkswagen www.vw.com
Wall Street Journal Interactive www.wsj.com
WebEx www.webex.com
WebSideStory www.websidestory.com
Wingspan Bank www.wingspanbank.com
Worldweb.net www.worldweb.net
Xerox www.xerox.com
Xircom www.xircom.com/fastco
