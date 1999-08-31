FC-Roper Starch Survey

1. In general, how optimistic are you about the quality of your life five years from now?

Not at all optimistic: 2%

Only a little optimistic: 8%

Somewhat optimistic: 49%

Extremely optimistic: 42% 2. Looking ahead five years, how do you feel about your own financial prospects? “In five years I expect to … Have achieved most of my financial goals: 28%

Make progress, but not enough yet to meet my financial goals: 66%

Be falling behind in achieving my financial goals: 3%

Have to give up on some of my financial goals: 3% 3. Still looking ahead five years, how do you feel about the U.S. economy’s prospects? Do you expect it to be…?

Soaring at record rates: 8%

Growing but not breaking records: 65%

Starting into a modest decline: 25%

Falling off a cliff: 2% 4. For each of the following, pick what you think will be a better deal in five years. 5 years from now would you rather have …? $100,000 in cash: 67%

100 shares of Yahoo! stock (now worth $12 a share): 33% 5 years from now would you rather be paying …? What the home mortgage rate was in 1999: 90%

What the home mortgage rate will be in 2004: 10%

5 years from now would you rather be guaranteed …? Your salary now plus a 5% raise each year: 59%

Whatever salary the market will bear in 2004: 41% 5. Given what you know about prospects for your occupation and your industry over the next five years, which one of the following statements best reflects your view? I’m in the right place for a big payoff in the next 5 years: 28%

I’ll be fine but I’ll never make it big: 55%

I’m okay now, but in 5 years things could be rocky: 11%

Unless I do something soon, I will have a problem: 5%

Careerwise, I am already in deep, um, trouble: 2% 6. Five years from now, when you look back at the business and economic environment of today, will we say …? Those were the good old days; wish we could go back: 29%

Those were strange days; now things are back to normal: 22%

Those were revolutionary days, the start of a new economic era: 49%

7. When you think about technological changes in the future — do you see each of the following more as friend or foe? Friend Foe Video telephone service 83% 17% Shopping mostly by Internet 66% 35% Going to school mostly by Internet 37% 63% Working mostly by Internet 63% 37% Making friends mostly by Internet 20% 80% Doing business mostly by Internet 66% 34% Computers & Internet access in nearly every room of your home 70% 30% Paper books being replaced by electronic books 30% 70% Medical advances allowing us to replace damaged body parts 92% 8% Genetic engineering to choose a baby’s characteristics 13% 87% Automated cars that drive themselves on automated highways 54% 46% Computers you can talk to 91% 9% Internet software that tracks your preferences & purchases 50% 50% Drugs and surgeries to help us live longer and longer 81% 19% Drugs and surgeries to help us look younger for longer 63% 37% Medical techniques allowing women to have babies later in life 52% 48% 8. Thinking about your expectations for your own job in five years, please rate each of the following … Very unlikely Somewhat unlikely Somewhat likely Very likely I’ll be working in the same job, at the same company 25% 21% 29% 26% I’ll be working at a comparable job at a different company 38% 28% 28% 6% I’ll have gone to a new job & company for more money or power 33% 22% 30% 15% I’ll have left my current job for a start-up company 57% 24% 15% 4% I’ll have quit my current job to become a free agent 58% 22% 14% 6% I’ll have changed jobs twice or more in five years 57% 23% 15% 5% I’ll be working for a bigger company 35% 25% 29% 11% I’ll be working for a smaller company 51% 30% 15% 4% I’ll be working harder than I am right now 18% 31% 37% 14% I’ll be working less hard than I am right now 30% 36% 25% 9% I won’t be working at all 74% 12% 8% 5% 9. For each of the following, indicate whether you expect more, less, or about the same in five years as you have today.

More Same Less Job security 18% 53% 30% Loyalty to your employer 12% 68% 19% Loyalty from your employer 24% 52% 24% Opportunity for advancement 12% 46% 42% Competition for the best opportunities 8% 54% 38% Fulfillment and satisfaction from work 11% 50% 39% Time for your personal life 13% 40% 46% 10. Five years from now when you look back at today, how much will you agree or disagree with each of the following statements? Disagree completely Disagree somewhat Agree somewhat Agree completely I’m glad I worked as hard as I did because it has paid off 3% 19% 48% 30% I should have focused more on my personal life 11% 29% 46% 14% I wish I had found more meaningful or fulfilling work 25% 32% 31% 12% 11. “In five years, women will make huge gains in the workplace. They will achieve equal opportunity, gaining access to the best jobs and winning equal pay. It won’t be uncommon to see women working in top management of large companies.” Do you think this scenario is …? Already true: 30%

Certain to come true within 5 years: 19%

Fairly likely to come true within 5 years: 25%

Possible but not likely to come true within 5 years: 23%

Impossible within five years: 2% 12. Still thinking about this scenario, how much do you agree or disagree with each of the following …?

Disagree completely Disagree somewhat Agree somewhat Agree completely This will make the economy more productive 6% 23% 51% 20% Regardless of any economic benefit, it’s the only fair thing 5% 13% 42% 39% Men will lose ground in the workforce as a result 21% 45% 28% 6% Women will have to give up their roles as primary caregivers 11% 31% 48% 10% 13. “The new century is all about communication technology. We will communicate with each other electronically all the time. We will buy and sell instantaneously with people around the world, and have heart-to-heart chats with people we have never met face-to-face. It’s entirely possible we won’t have contact with our neighbors or shop keepers down the street.” How accurately do you think this statement describes the future in the United States? Do you think this statement is …? Very accurate: 21%

Somewhat accurate: 52%

Somewhat inaccurate: 21%

Very inaccurate: 6% If this statement about the future comes true, do you tend to feel that it would be …? Positive: 25%

Negative: 75%

14. “The new century is all about bigness. Companies will keep merging and acquiring until only a few huge companies are left in any given industry. We will choose between just a few banks, a few car makers, or a few pizza chains. But what those big companies sell us will be of high quality and reasonable cost.” How accurately do you think this statement describes the future in the United States? Do you think this statement is …? Very accurate: 12%

Somewhat accurate: 42%

Somewhat inaccurate: 32%

Very inaccurate: 14% If this statement about the future comes true, do you tend to feel that it would be …? Positive: 22%

Negative: 78% 15. “The new century is all about globalism. Increasingly, what happens in Singapore, or Belgium, or Honduras, will affect us in America — economically, politically, and socially.”

How accurately do you think this statement describes the future in the United States? Do you think this statement is …? Very accurate: 33%

Somewhat accurate: 49%

Somewhat inaccurate: 14%

Very inaccurate: 4% If this statement about the future comes true, do you tend to feel that it would be …? Positive: 44%

Negative: 57% 16. “The new century is all about division. In short time, first world will be pitted against third world. Within countries, the rich and the poor will live in increasingly different and distinct worlds. People of differing faiths and races will be set against each other, pointing toward a world of constant conflict.” How accurately do you think this statement describes the future in the United States? Do you think this statement is …?

Very accurate: 11%

Somewhat accurate: 32%

Somewhat inaccurate: 33%

Very inaccurate: 24% If this statement about the future comes true, do you tend to feel that it would be …? Positive: 5%

Negative: 95% 17. “The new century is all about youth. Increasingly, people in their 20s and 30s who understand and master technology will take over key roles in business and society. Baby Boomers will have to surrender power before they are ready.” How accurately do you think this statement describes the future in the United States? Do you think this statement is …? Very accurate: 17%

Somewhat accurate: 50%

Somewhat inaccurate: 26%

Very inaccurate: 7%

If this statement about the future comes true, do you tend to feel that it would be …? Positive: 36%

Negative: 64% 18. In the next five years, do you think each of the following will become more powerful or less powerful? Less More Federal government 34% 66% Local government 50% 50% The president 70% 31% Political parties 56% 44% Banks 22% 78% Labor unions 67% 33% The Internet 2% 98% The media 22% 78% Big business 12% 88% Small business 72% 29% Individuals 66% 34% 19. Please rate how much you fear each of the following will happen in the next five years.

Not at all Not much Some A lot Not being able to live within my means 15% 31% 37% 18% Another world war 12% 27% 39% 23% Widespread poverty 10% 33% 39% 18% Widespread loss of spirituality 14% 23% 35% 28% Deterioration of public education 5% 13% 36% 45% Becoming obsolete in my work 29% 35% 25% 11% Social isolation 17% 32% 35% 17% Getting too old to compete 23% 32% 32% 13% Having no time to live life the way I want 11% 31% 39% 19% Having more choices, but less substance or meaning 10% 28% 48% 15% 20. Please rate how you expect each of the following will happen in the next five years. Not at all Not much Some A lot Widespread improvement in living standards 7% 37% 47% 9% Global harmony 19% 50% 27% 5% A return to family values 10% 40% 40% 9% Being able to support myself and my family well 3% 12% 56% 29% Workplace accepting people’s need for family time 8% 30% 51% 12% Greater sense of community 8% 47% 39% 6% Greater sense of spirituality in the world 13% 47% 33% 7% New opportunities for personal challenge & enjoyment at work 4% 28% 52% 17% 21. Which one of the following statements best reflects the career advice you would give to a young person graduating from college this year? Get more education — as much as you can afford: 38%

Find the highest paying job you can get, and work your tail off: 7%

Get a job that feels secure – – a company that will stick with you: 22%

Follow your bliss — what matters is loving what you do: 32%

For now don’t worry; be happy; but wear sunscreen: 2% 22. Thinking about how you would explain the future to a 10-year-old — which one of the following best finishes the sentence, “When you are 21, the key to success will be …? Constantly learning to use new technology: 36%

Adapting to change quickly: 27%

Having compassion and understanding for other people: 15%

Competing with other people as hard as you can: 3%

Having degrees from the best colleges: 3%

Developing your natural talent: 17%

23. Which category best describes your age? 21-24: 6%

25-29: 18%

30-34: 15%

35-39: 18%

40-44: 13%

45-49: 13%

50-54: 9%

55-59: 6%

60-64: 2% 24. Are you …? Male: 54%

Female: 46% 25. Which of the following best describes your work situation? Self-employed/freelancer/independent consultant: 15%

Employed by somebody else: 84%

Not sure or prefer not to answer: 1% 26. Are you currently married, widowed, divorced, separated, or have you never been married? Married: 61%

Widowed: 2%

Divorced: 12%

Separated: 2%

Never married: 23%

Prefer not to answer: 1% 27. Earlier you told us that you have at least one child. Thinking only about children that live in your home full-time, please check all that apply. At least one child under age 5: 30%

At least one child age 5 to under 12: 50%

At least one child age 12 to 17: 48%

Prefer not to answer: 4% 28. And finally, which of these categories best describes your total household income? Under $20,000: 4%

$20,000 but less than $40,000: 20%

$40,000 but less than $60,000: 29%

$60,000 but less than $80,000: 17%

$80,000 but less than $100,000: 11%

$100,000 but less than $150,000: 8%

$150,000 or more: 4%

Prefer not to answer: 8% Visit Roper Starch Worldwide on the Web (http://www.roper.com).