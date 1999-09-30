Stacey Cost, 39, director of marketing at BellSouth Cellular Corp., selected clunky, retro-style Mary Janes. Margaret Urquhart, 50, the president of Lowes Foods, a chain of grocery stores in North Carolina and Virginia, opted for chartreuse sandals with four-inch heels. Did the Sex Pistols abduct these otherwise-respectable executives? Not exactly. But as participants in the Creative Odyssey, they definitely weren’t feeling like themselves.

The Creative Odyssey is the brainchild of Long Haymes Carr (LHC), an advertising agency based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Each odyssey takes agency staffers, along with executives from client companies, to New York City for a four-day whirlwind of cutting-edge art exhibits, groundbreaking theater, hip clubs — and very weird shoes.

“Where do idea companies get their ideas?” asks Stephen Zades, 42, chairman and CEO of LHC. “How do they tap into something that’s on its way in, rather than already passed?”

To answer those questions, Zades initiated the Creative Odyssey in 1996. The odyssey — a survey of pop culture at its newest and rawest — was originally intended for LHC employees and was part of Zades’s larger effort to reawaken what he describes as “your basic solid, sleepy southern shop.” Zades had come to LHC from its parent company, global ad giant Ammirati Puris Lintas, with the mandate of pushing this venerable but stagnant subsidiary into the ’90s.

But as creativity at LHC soared, an unexpected problem arose: “We came back from New York, and our clients looked at us as if to say, ‘What have you been smoking?’ ” Zades recalls. “We had seen some incredible things — up in Harlem, down in the Bowery, on the subways, and in the streets. But we realized that we were further away from our clients than before. We were trying to sell them a new generation of work that they weren’t ready to buy. Since then, we’ve tried to do everything with our clients.”

Which is how Margaret Urquhart found herself decked out in four-inch heels. In fact, the first stop on the odyssey is at Knockin’ Boots, a shoe store on the Upper East Side, where punk rock blares and where corporate types rarely make an appearance. There, members of the group (from 60 to 75 people) are encouraged to purchase — and then to wear that night — the most outrageous shoes that they can find.

Among the other activities are visits to the Whitney Museum and to PS 1, a public school – turned – art gallery. Columbia grad students lead a walking tour of Chinatown, Little Italy, and the Lower East Side — the area dubbed “Assho” in the musical Rent (which the odyssey group has seen the night before).