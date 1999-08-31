Wake-Up Call

Success in the new world of business is about being daring, creative, innovative — and on time. Here are two travel alarm clocks that will get you going.

With Tranquil Moments for Travel, from Brookstone, you awaken to “relaxation sounds” instead of a call from the front desk. You can choose from six different sounds, from the rush of ocean waves to the song of summer tree frogs.

If you’re constantly switching time zones, Casio’s Portable Timepiece will keep you oriented. It displays the time back home and in your current location. Fighting jet lag? The alarm has five levels of intensity, which get more urgent each time you press snooze.

Tranquil Moments costs $100. You can visit Brookstone on the Web (www.brookstone.com). The Portable Timepiece costs $29.95. Visit Casio on the Web (www.casio.com).