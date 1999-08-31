Long Flight, Sleep Tight?

Product/Price Description Sweet Dreams Nightmare

Bucky T-200 Travel Pillow

www.bucky.com

800-692-8259 Price: $24.95 Billed as a “soft, fleecy beanbag,” Bucky’s U-shaped travel pillow is filled with buckwheat hulls and covered in washable fabric. The pillow comes in a variety of earth-tone colors and in a wildlife print. If “airplane neck” is at the root of your ills, this pillow will solve your problems. Buckwheat-filled pillows conform to your neck; foam pillows don’t. Bucky will send you extra buckwheat if you prefer a firmer pillow. Unfortunately, sleep-induced happiness involves more than easing a stiff neck. Chatty seatmates still pose barriers to slumber. And unlike inflatable pillows, Bucky can be a pain to pack.

Sharper Image Noisebuster Extreme Headphones

www.sharperimage.com Price: $69.95 Noise-cancellation headphones generate white noise that neutralizes annoying sounds inside the cabin and out. The headphones’ VariActive control lets you adjust the degree of noise cancellation. These headphones transform cabin noise into a soothing hum. An adapter and a portable audio pack let you listen to music, with or without the noise-reduction feature. Although these headphones are great at neutralizing sound, they don’t block noise completely. So if you’re seated near a crying infant, you may still be in for a long, sleepless ride.

Melatonin

www.melatonin.com Price: about $7 for a bottle of 100. Melatonin, a hormone produced by the pineal gland, is secreted in abundance after the sun sets. Appropriate dosages vary from person to person: Experts suggest you start small — less than half of a milligram. Simply put, melatonin makes you feel as if you’re ready to sleep. And unlike traditional sleeping pills, you wake feeling refreshed, not hungover. If you’re crossing time zones, melatonin can also ease jet lag. Melatonin’s side effects are minimal, but the FDA has not approved it. As with any substance, there are those who should avoid it: children, pregnant women, and those with severe allergies.