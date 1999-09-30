Okay Consultant, Lemme See Your License!

Carson City, Nevada. In some twisted, warped, and yet inevitable way, it makes sense that the consulting industry and the gambling industry would someday intersect. Perhaps only here, in the capital city of the capital state of gambling, would the consulting industry risk its future on a roll of the dice. Only here would consultants gamble on debunking themselves.

This consulting crapshoot came in the form of Senate Bill 220, which arrived last February at the Nevada State Senate’s Committee on Commerce. On the face of it, the bill appeared harmless, benign – even well-intentioned. The proposed act simply required all management consultants to pass an ethics exam and to pay a licensing fee to the state. Any consultant who failed to comply and who was caught, flagrante delicto, consulting without a license would be subject to a fine levied by the state. Vito Tanzi, an experienced consultant and the chairman of the National Bureau of Certified Consultants (a membership organization headquartered in San Diego), is the man behind the rush to regulation. According to Tanzi, the measure represents a cross between a classic strategy ploy in consulting and a standard betting gambit in poker: first-mover advantage. “I knew that sooner or later, some organization would feel that it had gotten the short end of the stick from a consultant,” Tanzi says. “Then that group would go raise Cain in some state legislature. It is better that we open the door to legislation ourselves.”

But here in Nevada, the wheel of fortune never spins true. Tanzi selected as the site for his consultant’s quest the one state in the union where the gambling industry – itself a highly regulated operation – plays an oversized role in matters of state politics. And in matters of politics, the gambling industry leaves nothing to chance.

Tanzi’s first attempt at regulation did not go over well at all with Nevada’s casino kingpins. “They felt that the bill would restrict them from hiring out-of-state consultants to assist them with their operations,” Tanzi says, without a trace of irony or sarcasm – or any indication of what the word “consultants” in that context might really mean. As a result, Tanzi’s bill got only a preliminary hearing in committee, and it never reached the senate floor for a vote.

Tanzi has not wavered from his quest, however. He’s working with a lobbyist – his own political consultant – and has taken his bill to his home state of California, where he hopes to get a committee hearing on the matter within the next two years. To improve his chances in the political arena, Tanzi is also honing his arguments and coming up with additional reasons why the only good consultant is a licensed consultant. Here are some of his best arguments.

Consultants should be like hairdressers.

For some consultants, the licensing issue is one of prestige. As it stands now, if you want to be a consultant, all you have to do is head to a Kinko’s for some business cards and declare yourself open for business. But doctors, lawyers, and stockbrokers all come under licensing provisions.

“Even hairdressers have to be licensed,” notes Chris Howard, managing director of Howard Consulting Group Inc., in Reno, who helped Tanzi get his bill introduced in Nevada. “If you get a bad haircut, your hair will grow out again, but a bad consultant can virtually ruin a company. And that takes a whole lot longer to fix.”