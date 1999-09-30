Can an Old School Learn to Love New Media?

If you were hunting for the next great Internet entrepreneur, you probably wouldn’t start your search at a big-name business school. Most B-school students are just beginning to outgrow their devotion to consulting and investment banking. You certainly wouldn’t start in London, where business leaders spend more time arguing about the euro than dreaming about Internet IPOs.

All of which makes James Short’s lesson plan so intriguing. Short, 48, a determined American expatriate who was recently awarded a fellowship at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and who is currently a visiting associate professor at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, joined the London Business School several years ago. His mission: to turn the ultraprestigious LBS into a British version of a Silicon Valley garage. He developed a course (“Managing.com”) that is oversubscribed far in advance. His new research facility, called i:Lab, is considered a hotbed of Web innovation. More and more of his students are launching startups, joining startups, or taking new-media jobs.

“Academic institutions are the last to respond to business trends,” Short concedes. “We don’t want to write case studies once the dust settles. We want to get in on today’s e-commerce innovation right away.”

How does Short inspire European MBAs to look beyond the business establishment and to leap into the Net? He introduces them to people with anti-establishment credentials. His i:Lab has become a hangout for filmmakers, computer-game programmers, software developers, engineers, and artists. Some of these people are freelancers who spend time between projects at i:Lab. Others are “on loan” from their companies. All of them come for the chance to work with one another and to experiment on cool projects using free equipment.

LBS students offer these creative types feedback on how their ideas might spawn actual companies. “It’s a cross-pollination,” says Adrian Sack, 28, associate director of i:Lab. “Technical people learn how to apply their inventions, and students learn about the technology that drives new markets.”

Short’s influence on his students extends beyond the walls of the lab. He has become a mentor to a group of international alums who have founded Internet startups of their own. Nadia Kokourina, 36, a Russian LBS alum, credits Short with spurring her to start Bearhug Ltd., a company that markets the expertise of Russian software programmers and Web developers. “I would never have had the confidence to start a business if it weren’t for his courses and encouragement,” Kokourina says. “His ideas and enthusiasm are just contagious.”

Marcus Leaver, 29, a former student who is now director of new media at the music giant Chrysalis, agrees that Short was instrumental in providing contacts. “He pulls together some of the best leaders and idea generators in the field,” Leaver says. “He has created a whole network of connections.”