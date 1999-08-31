My Favorite Bookmarks – Denise Castellucci

Who: Producer of Voices of Adoption, a Web resource for anyone touched by adoption

Email: voices@ibar.com

URL: www.ibar.com/voices

Favorite Search Engine: I use them all. I’ll often open multiple browsers and run a simultaneous search on all five of the big engines.

Surfing Manifesto: Make me happy. Make me sad. Inform me. Put me in touch with the human experience.

Bastard Nation — Adoptee Rights

www.bastards.org