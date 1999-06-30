My Favorite Bookmarks – Tiffany Shlain

Who: Executive producer and creative director, the Webby Awards; president, the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences Email: tiffany@webbyawards.com URL: www.webbyawards.com Favorite Search Engine: Can I plead the Fifth? Surfing Manifesto: People used to be classified as either a hunter or a gatherer. The nice thing about the Web is that I get to be both.

The Telegarden

http://telegarden.aec.at

Gardening online: You plant a flower (with the help of a robot) and watch it grow in a museum in Austria. Utopia or dystopia — that is the question.

salon.com

www.salonmagazine.com

The prose is current, the viewpoints are really provocative, and the entire site is consistently excellent.

The Motley Fool

www.motleyfool.com

Direct access to all kinds of useful information on finance and investing, all of it presented with a whimsical edge. Who says you can’t have attitude when it comes to money?

IMDb: Internet Movie Database

www.imdb.com

When I need to find that perfect quote from Fellini’s 8 1/2 or Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, IMDb is where I go.

the Onion

www.theonion.com

Layers of wit, sarcasm, and satire — enough to make you cry as you peel them away.