Learning Without Limits

“I’m from the training department, and I’m here to teach you.” At most companies, there’s no sentence that inspires more dread — or that creates heavier eyelids — than that one. Not so at the Limited Inc., the retail giant based in Columbus, Ohio. Let’s say you work for Victoria’s Secret (a unit of the Limited), and you need to learn the key indicators by which that unit’s stores are run — dreary (but vital) stuff about costs, returns, and inventories. Do you sit in a classroom or stare at a computer screen? No, you participate in a game show.

That’s just what nine store planners and merchandise planners from Victoria’s Secret Beauty Co. are doing at a training session in midtown Manhattan. The morning starts with the theme from “Let’s Make a Deal.” Then it’s on to Lingo Bingo, in which planners compete to demonstrate their mastery of retail buzzwords. A session inspired by “Jeopardy!” tests these “contestants” on their familiarity with critical financial metrics.

This session — “Retail Math/Retail Speak” — is one of 70 courses created by the Limited Training Group and its 34-year-old director, Beth Thomas. “People hate generic training,” says Thomas. “But they don’t hate training that’s fun, that’s relevant to them, and that’s rooted in a deep understanding of our business. And that kind of training is good for business. It takes less than a 2% increase in productivity to generate a 100% return on an investment in training.”

The Limited is getting a big return on its investment. Three years ago, Thomas trained 50 people per month, with a cancellation/no-show rate of 35% to 50%. Today she and her 12-person team train as many as 1,000 people per month, with a cancellation/no-show rate of less than 5%. The sessions vary widely — from an entry-level class on the basics of retail to a 60-hour course on how to use business-critical applications to make better decisions.

Behind all of these courses are a few guiding principles. First, Thomas argues, training can’t add value if trainers don’t understand how value gets created in the trenches. That’s why courses at the Limited are specialized, customized, and cooperative. When a business unit calls on Thomas’s team for help with a new computer application, trainers go into the unit, analyze how the teams there work, and then design courses that emphasize the features of the application that are most relevant to that unit.

There’s a second principle: Even the best courses aren’t worth much if people can’t take them. Most employees at big companies like the Limited are too busy to eat lunch — let alone spend four hours in a classroom. Thomas’s answer: Bring your work to class. Many of the sessions that her group offers are “learning labs,” in which students work not on abstract problems but on real-world tasks.

Thomas even brings training into the home. One executive at Victoria’s Secret was eager to become more proficient at using the Internet. But there was no time on her packed calendar for a standard training program. So Thomas organized at-home training sessions for her. That kind of one-on-one teaching (“sneaker-based training,” Thomas calls it) isn’t just for the folks with corner offices. People throughout the company are encouraged to meet with trainers for personal instruction.