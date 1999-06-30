My Favorite Bookmarks – Cliff Sharples

Who: CEO, president, and cofounder, Garden.com Inc. Email: cliff@garden.com URL: www.garden.com Favorite Search Engine: Yahoo! (www.yahoo.com). It always finds the most relevant information. Surfing Manifesto: I’m a fly-by-the-seat-of-my-pants kind of surfer. If a site doesn’t grab me within the first minute, I’m outta there.

E-greetings Network

www.egreetings.com

Who needs printed cards? A great way to send quick messages.

Live Weather Images www.weatherimages.org

Live weather-cam feeds from around the globe — a welcome escape to all of the places where you wish you were.

Dictionary.com

www.dictionary.com

High on my “useful” scale. This site helps me with all of those big words that I use in presentations.

eBay

www.ebay.com

The best connection spot on the Web for buyers and sellers of all things. You can get lost in there for hours.

MountainZone.com

www.mountainzone.com

My window into the outdoor life that I used to lead — before I started a Web company, that is.

Food From The Hood

www.foodfromthehood.com

High-school students grow plants from seed and make salad dressings, which they then sell to fund their education. Truly inspiring.