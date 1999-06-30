Rooms with a (Different) View

Guide/Price At-a-Glance Room Services Tip

BridgeStreet Accommodations

800-278-7338 Price: Free BridgeStreet offers 4,000 executive apartments in 44 U.S. urban areas and in 38 other countries. Apartments include utilities, all furnishings, fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, cable TV, and, where available, access to fitness facilities. The company will customize an apartment to suit your taste. Corporate apartments cater most effectively to people who want to replicate the experience of home. You can even request things that may not be available where you’re traveling — such as your favorite soap or a down comforter.

Bed & Breakfast Channel Price: Free Looking for a B&B in a particular city or within a certain price range? Plug in your preferences, and the site will generate matches from its database of more than 20,000 B&Bs in the United States and abroad. Many B&Bs are known for their “simple” atmosphere (read: no in-room telephone) — but road warriors can use this site to find inns that fit their needs. You can make reservations from this site as well. Plan to stay a while? Get to know B&B staff members: They’ll pick up on things about you that you thought only your mother knew – that you prefer fruit with breakfast, for example, or that you need an iron every morning.

Historic Hotels of America

800-678-8946 Price: Membership costs $3. HHA, a division of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, publishes a register of 128 hotels located in 37 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico. To be included, a hotel must be in a building that’s at least 50 years old. Facilities can vary widely, but many of the featured hotels offer business centers, double phone lines, and AV centers. More important, you may end up spending the night where a Rockefeller or a Vanderbilt once slept. If you’re not working killer hours, or if you have a free day before you fly home, take advantage of the museums and galleries that many of these hotels house.