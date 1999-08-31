advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Troy Busot

By Fast Company

Who: Senior designer, CelebSites

Email: troy@celebsites.com

URL: www.celebsites.com

Favorite Search Engine: If Yahoo! is the godfather of search engines, then AltaVista is Sonny Corleone: It’s quick and dirty, and it gets the job done.

Surfing Manifesto: I use the Net to gather information on programming. Innovation is fast, so you need instant access to what’s new. I also use the Net to check my virtual pet.

IMDb: Internet Movie Database

www.imdb.com

If I were stranded on an island with a power source, a Net connection, and a computer, this is the site that I’d look up. It answers the question, “Who was that girl in that movie with that guy from Hawaii Five-0? You know, the one about that other guy?”

UBL, the Ultimate Band List

www.ubl.com

Answers questions that IMDb doesn’t.

Hollywood Stock Exchange

www.hsx.com

A great idea: buying and selling people! That’s the stuff wars are fought over.

Burton Snowboards (Japan Version)

www.burton.co.jp/main.html

What is this site talking about?

MSNBC

www.msnbc.com

I hate to admit it, but this is an awesome news-delivery system.

Music Fan Clubs Organization: Rage Against the Machine

www.musicfanclubs.org/rage/main.htm

All you’ll ever need: news, bios, and photos related to Rage.

