My Favorite Bookmarks – Troy Busot

Who: Senior designer, CelebSites
Email: troy@celebsites.com
URL: www.celebsites.com
Favorite Search Engine: If Yahoo! is the godfather of search engines, then AltaVista is Sonny Corleone: It’s quick and dirty, and it gets the job done.
Surfing Manifesto: I use the Net to gather information on programming. Innovation is fast, so you need instant access to what’s new. I also use the Net to check my virtual pet.
IMDb: Internet Movie Database
www.imdb.com
If I were stranded on an island with a power source, a Net connection, and a computer, this is the site that I’d look up. It answers the question, “Who was that girl in that movie with that guy from Hawaii Five-0? You know, the one about that other guy?”
UBL, the Ultimate Band List
www.ubl.com
Answers questions that IMDb doesn’t.
Hollywood Stock Exchange
www.hsx.com
A great idea: buying and selling people! That’s the stuff wars are fought over.
Burton Snowboards (Japan Version)
www.burton.co.jp/main.html
What is this site talking about?
MSNBC
www.msnbc.com
I hate to admit it, but this is an awesome news-delivery system.
Music Fan Clubs Organization: Rage Against the Machine
www.musicfanclubs.org/rage/main.htm
All you’ll ever need: news, bios, and photos related to Rage.