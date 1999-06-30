Scoreboard for Sports Sites

Home Run

“The Vault” — a 112-year archive of sports history. The site also features a free email newsletter, which delivers attitude and analysis by the magazine’s pithiest commentators directly to your inbox.

“The CNN/SI Scoreboard” — a Java applet that delivers up-to-the-minute scores and highlights from almost every game being played that day. Added bonus: The site also features every Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue since 1996.

“GameCast” lets users follow their teams in real time — from their desktops. Using a graphical representation of a field or a court, it highlights each player’s movements. This feature also includes statistics, player profiles, and matchup analysis.

An amazing database on college recruiting that offers in-depth profiles of all the top players. The database is searchable by pro-team signings, as well as by state, school, and conference.

“SportsLine Commissioner,” which helps fantasy-league players manage their affairs. The service lets teams create a private Web site for their league and to get their own email address.