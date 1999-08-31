Global Reach, Virtual Leadership

Who: Emma Carrasco, VP, Nortel Networks Caribbean and Latin America

Email: ecarrasc@nortelnetworks.com

Players: All 2,000 CALA employees

Frequency: Once a month at 1 p m, for about one hour

Why I Never Miss It: “The meeting’s format is challenging and it pushes me and the rest of its creators to be innovative and interesting. At the end, we know we’ve used our technology to make lasting connections.”

One of the big challenges facing global companies is figuring out how to maintain a presence in far-flung markets and still keep employees unified. The Caribbean and Latin American (CALA) division of Nortel Networks Corp., the telecommunications giant, has met this challenge. Once a month, using Nortel’s video and data-networking technologies, CALA produces and airs live its Virtual Leadership Academy. The show gets beamed to CALA offices in 47 countries (40 of which receive only audio) in the Caribbean and Latin America. Using one-way video and two-way audio, the Leadership Academy educates widely dispersed employees about strategically critical issues.