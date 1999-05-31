Stress-Free Computing

If you spend much time in front of a keyboard, chances are that you’ve looked into using an ergonomic keyboard or wrist pad to ward off repetitive-stress injuries (RSI). WristGliders, from Ingenious Solutions, let you position your hands so as to prevent RSI. They are small cushions, each attached to a slick base that glides easily over most surfaces. They move as your hands move, and they provide the support that your hands, forearms, and shoulders need. WristGliders come in a wide range of colors.