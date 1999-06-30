Risky Business

The Y2K problem. Wild gyrations on Wall Street. Has there ever been a riskier time to be in business?

Ron Dembo, 50, president and CEO of Algorithmics Inc., is a leading authority on the risks of modern business life. He and his 400 colleagues (30 of whom hold PhDs) sell powerful software — applications with names like RiskWatch and RiskMapper — to banks, insurers, and big corporations that need help measuring and managing their financial risks. Dembo himself is no stranger to risk: He gave up a professorship at Yale University to launch his company.

“The world is much riskier today,” says Dembo, “because everything is much more interconnected. You can sit in Lima, Peru, pick up a phone, and borrow U.S. dollars from Citibank in Germany. You can sit in a jungle in Brazil and trade stocks over the Internet. If you’re not managing risk, you can’t claim to be managing your business.” In an interview with Fast Company, Dembo offered insights on navigating the risky new world of business.

The Past Isn’t Always Prologue

Managing risk means thinking about the future, not about the past. Some of the best minds in business misunderstand this point. We all get comfortable basing our strategies for the future on the past. That’s why risks that we didn’t anticipate can take us by surprise — and why it’s so hard to reckon with events for which there is no precedent. The euro debuted last January. There’s never been a euro before: How will it affect how we think about risk? Y2K has never happened before: How do we plan for it?

Different Futures, Different Risks

There’s no such thing as “the future.” When it comes to risk, the most common error that people make is to think about the future in terms of a single scenario. Why? Well, look at the newspapers; listen to the analysts. They’re full of predictions: “Interest rates will be lower.” “Internet stocks will crash.” “The Dow will go down.” These so-called experts have no idea what’s going to happen. Never confuse a forecast with a scenario.

For example, I might look at a scenario for my company in which every customer defaults tomorrow. I’m not predicting that this worst-case scenario will happen, but I want to be prepared for it. And early on in the history of this company, there was a nearly worst-case development that could have done us in — if we hadn’t managed against that risk. Most businesspeople have a hard time thinking about bad scenarios.