Powered by the People

At first glance, it’s a factory just like any other factory. The Consolidated Diesel Co. facility, in Whitakers, North Carolina, is a 1.2-million-square-foot plant where 1,700 employees turn out 650 engines per day in four different models, each of which can be configured in any of more than 3,500 different ways. There is nothing novel about the plant’s assembly line. There is nothing sexy about its product. But inside this factory, something revolutionary is going on.

Formed in 1980 as a joint venture between Cummins Engine Co. and J.I. Case Corp., Consolidated Diesel’s plant represents an ongoing social experiment that poses a deceptively simple question: Will granting people an extraordinary level of responsibility allow them to achieve an extraordinary level of performance? After 19 years, the same answer keeps coming back: Yes.

Take a look at some traditional performance measures. Every 72 seconds, an engine comes off the assembly line, destined for use in a tractor, a combine, a truck, or a bus. The plant’s official revenues for 1998 were about $250 million — a figure that’s actually misleading, because Consolidated Diesel sells its products to its parent companies at cost. The plant’s turnover rate is less than 2%, and the factory has never suffered a major layoff. While most plants average 1 supervisor for every 25 employees, Consolidated Diesel has 1 for every 100 employees — a difference that yields a savings of about $1 million a year. The plant’s injury rate is about one-fifth that of the national average.

Then look at some of the intangible measures that relate to morale, learning, trust, and personal growth. “In the right environment, people at all levels of an organization can make contributions,” explains Jim Lyons, 47, general manager at Consolidated Diesel. “The people who are closest to the work are the ones who typically understand that work best.”

Teamwork Is the Engine

Talk to just about anyone in this plant, and you’re likely to hear the same refrain: Consolidated Diesel’s success can be traced to one thing — its teams. Since its inception, the plant has relied on a “sociotechnical” approach to work — on what Consolidated Diesel calls a “team-based system.” That approach grew out of studies from the late 1940s involving British coal miners. Researchers found that when people have a say in determining how they work, they are both more satisfied and more productive.

Consolidated Diesel has embraced that finding, developing policies and practices in four key areas. First, the company plays fair. For example, when it comes to bonuses, either everyone gets one or no one does. Fairness is also evident in the plant’s schedule, which switches entire teams from a day shift to a night shift every two weeks.

Second, the company uses extensive cross-training. One day, a team member might be doing quality inspection; the next day, that same person might be working a machine. “When you do a job that somebody else has done, you have a lot more respect for what that job involves,” says Richard Strawbridge, 53, an 11-year veteran of the plant, who works in electrical and mechanical maintenance. “That understanding builds cooperation in a team.”