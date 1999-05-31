Do Consultants Rot from the Head Down?

What is it about fish and consultants? First there was “Fish where the fish are” ( “This Advice Sounds Fishy,” August 1998). Then, last month, we learned about the myth of the sea squirt that eats its own brain. Now we arrive at the biggest, oldest, and most frequently cited fish tale of all: “A fish rots from the head down.” It is, of course, the ultimate consultant concept. The topic is leadership (a perennial favorite among the consulting corps) — in particular, the failure of leadership. And, perhaps best of all, it’s about fish — a fact that guarantees it a spot in every consultant’s bait box.

All of which is enough to get the Fast Company Consultant Debunking Unit (CDU) on the case.

To learn the history of this phrase, the CDU spoke with Professor Wolfgang Mieder, chairman of the department of German and Russian at the University of Vermont, author of “The Politics of Proverbs: From Traditional Wisdom to Proverbial Stereotypes” (University of Wisconsin Press, 1997), and one of the world’s foremost authorities on proverbs.

According to Professor Mieder, the fish-rot proverb dates back to 1674, when it appeared in a treatise called “An Account of the Voyage to New England.” Today the saying exists in an estimated 36 European languages. “The proverb is based on the fact that fish do begin to spoil at the head,” explains Mieder. “As a figure of speech, it means that any problem in an organization can be traced back to the boss.”

To find a more recent rotting-fish application, the CDU turned to Bob Garratt, professor of corporate governance at London University’s Imperial College, chairman of Organization Development Limited (one of Hong Kong’s largest management-consulting firms), and author of “The Fish Rots from the Head: The Crisis in Our Boardrooms — Developing the Crucial Skills of the Competent Director” (HarperCollins Business, 1997). Garratt explains the utility of the fish-phrase this way: “I use the metaphor a lot to describe a failing company or a company that is going nowhere — because of a ‘rotting head.’ “

Garratt argues that the phrase is organizationally, semantically, and biologically correct. “I’ve been assured by my various biologist friends that the first thing that starts to disintegrate in a fish is the brain,” he says.

Not according to David Groman, a fish pathologist at Atlantic Veterinary College, which is part of the University of Prince Edward Island, in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Groman may not be the Quincy of fish (he’s not a forensic fish pathologist), but he does make it his business to know how and why fish die. Which means that he knows how and why fish rot.