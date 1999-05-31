Pack and Pedal

If you’ve ever tried to take your bicycle on a plane — or even if you’ve just tried to park it in the office after a morning commute — then you know all about bike-checking fees, in-flight damage, and the strain of walking a bike up stairs. Montague’s Crosstown is a lightweight 18-speed hybrid that folds in half for easy packing and carrying — which makes it a neat option for work or play.

What makes the Crosstown special is that it’s full-size. You can unfold it and set it up for use in less than 10 minutes. And, when the Crosstown is in its case, you can check it as baggage on most commercial airlines. It has a chromoly frame, weighs about 30 pounds, and comes in three frame heights: 17-inch, 18.5-inch, and 20.5-inch.

The Crosstown is designed and manufactured by Montague Corp. and sells for $599.95. The carrying case costs $99.95. Call Montague Corp. (800-735-5348) or visit them on Web (www.montagueco.com).