My Favorite Bookmarks – Phil Mitchell

Who: Cofounder and editor of If Not Now . . . , an online organization devoted to liberal politics Email: phil@ifnotnow.com URL: www.ifnotnow.com Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista (www.altavista.com). I’m keeping an eye on Google! (www.google.stanford.edu), which has a good idea and just needs to scale up. Surfing Manifesto: I spend hours sifting through news, government, and advocacy-group sites. They provide an immediacy and a breadth of information that weren’t available before the Web.

Thomas — Legislative Information on the Internet

http://thomas.loc.gov

My bread-and-butter site. The Library of Congress has done a good job of making information accessible. It’s not a bad citizen’s portal.

The Daily Digest of the Senate and House of Representatives

www.access.gpo.gov/su_docs/aces/digest001.shtml

A daily rundown of all that happened in Congress the previous day — not just what made it into the news.

California State Senate

www.sen.ca.gov

You can subscribe online to a particular bill in the California legislature and then automatically receive email whenever the status of that bill changes.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare

http://the-tech.mit.edu/shakespeare

Old hat at this point, but I still get a thrill at being able to search — and find — any phrase in the Bard’s complete works.