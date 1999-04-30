The Email Prescription

Sure, the Web is reinventing how companies interact with customers and how they do business with suppliers. But email remains the killer app of the Internet Age. It has reshaped how organizations work and how people work together. And, in the process, it has unleashed some killer headaches.

Our advice? Take two aspirin and call “Dr. Email” in the morning. Dr. Email is V.A. Shiva, 35, president and CEO of General Interactive Inc., a fast-growing company in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Shiva and his colleagues have created EchoMail — software that uses advanced pattern-recognition technology to read, store, classify, and log incoming messages. To install EchoMail, high-profile clients like Allstate, Nike, and Unilever have spent anywhere from $150,000 to $1 million, depending on the size of their networks and on the number of modules that they need. Why invest so much money to manage such a basic function?

“People who send email are trying to ‘touch’ your company,” Shiva says. “Email carries attitude, it describes problems, it tells you who your customers are and what they’re interested in. The email analysis that we do helps companies identify their customers’ buying patterns and preferences. It can even predict their future behavior.”

Shiva’s company launched EchoMail in 1994. But his involvement with the medium goes back nearly 20 years. He was born in Bombay and moved to the United States when he was a young kid. In 1979, Shiva, a bored high-school junior in New Jersey, hooked up with an engineering project at Rutgers University. The project involved building one of the world’s first email systems, and his work on it earned him the prestigious Westinghouse Science Talent Search Award, admission to MIT — and the Dr. Email nickname.

These days, when Dr. Email discusses the prognosis for digital communication, his prescription includes three core principles.

The first principle: Email is everything. “Is there a form of communication that’s better than email?” asks Shiva. “Digital interaction is the most targeted, flexible, and cost-effective form of communication on the planet. Email is a map to a company’s past, present, and future. It enables immediate response and fast analysis.”

Take General Interactive’s work with Calvin Klein Cosmetics and the fragrance cK one. The marketing campaign for that product features a cast of characters (portrayed by models), each with his or her own email address. People who see the ads can send email messages to the characters — and, thanks to a customized version of EchoMail, those people receive fast, scripted responses that invite more interaction. “Email lets Calvin Klein build brand loyalty and do reality checks with customers very quickly,” Shiva says. “It helps the company keep a finger on the pulse of the public.”