Dorothy Lane Loves Its Customers

It takes a tough grocer to be tender with customers. Norman Mayne, 50, CEO of Dorothy Lane Markets (DLM), knew that he was flouting local etiquette when, back in 1995, he started talking about “firing” customers. But he meant what he said. The second-generation neighborhood-grocery owner decided to “weed out all of those people who weren’t regular customers” — and then launched the most radical loyalty program in the supermarket industry. Today, as members of Club DLM, Dorothy Lane’s best customers get the kind of treatment that you’d expect from a sales rep who’s chasing a million-dollar account: free bouquets of flowers, free turkeys at Thanksgiving, Christmas gifts, invitations to concerts.

Of course, plenty of supermarkets offer discounts in exchange for demographic information and data about purchases. But most supermarkets also spend thousands of dollars every week to advertise specials in the newspaper or to shotgun direct-mail pieces to homes in their area. That’s where DLM, a $38 million operator of two upscale groceries in Dayton, Ohio, begins to break ranks with its competition.

“We realized that we couldn’t give club members the deals that we wanted to give them if we continued spending $5,000 to $10,000 a week on print advertising,” says Mayne, whose father, Calvin Mayne, started Dorothy Lane as a roadside stand in 1948. So, on October 27, 1995, four months after starting Club DLM, Mayne ran his last ad in the Dayton Daily News.

“Whenever we ran those ads, offering a special on pork-and-beans, all we did was attract ‘cherry pickers,’ ” Mayne says. “It was an exercise in futility. It was a headache for us — and for our regular customers.”

So Mayne ceded the cherry pickers to Kroger and Meijer, his chain-store rivals. Some of his talk about ditching fair-weather shoppers ruffled feathers. But once people saw the results of this new strategy, their worries dissipated.

“This program gave us an extra three points of gross margin to give back to our best customers,” says Mayne. Last Christmas, each store’s 100 best customers received a Zyliss cheese grater, along with a pound of parmigiano-reggiano cheese and a thank-you. The company’s 5,000 biggest spenders got invites to an oldies show — which was one of Dayton’s hottest tickets last summer.

Amy Brinkmoeller, 27, DLM’s director of information systems, is careful to point out that “we may have stopped advertising, but we haven’t stopped communicating.” Brinkmoeller, who’s in charge of the loyalty program, sends out a monthly newsletter to the company’s top 9,000 customers. But not every newsletter is alike. Different versions contain coupons pegged to different spending levels. And, since DLM tracks purchases so closely, it can also send highly targeted offers to its customers. Four to six customized communications go out (usually in postcard form) every month.