Get Away from It All!

Botswana

Jacana Safari

Wilderness Safaris

800-552-0300

www.african-safari.com/jacana.htm

The land cost ranges from $3,400 to $4,300 (including food), depending on the season. This 13-day cross-country safari departs about twice a month.

After sleeping in a tent, head out for a drive in an open-topped vehicle. Along the way, you’ll encounter cheetahs, lions, leopards, and elephants in their natural habitats.

Two-time visitor Stephanie Grant found her safari to be out of this world: “It’s like going back into some sort of Eden, where evidence of humanity is just not there.”

While this part of Africa doesn’t pose any major health risks, and while no shots are required for Botswana, you should visit your physician before going on this trip.