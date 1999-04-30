Navigating Change

Does your industry seem to be experiencing a tidal wave of change? Does trying to change the direction of your company feel like trying to make a u-turn in an aircraft carrier on the high seas?

Then imagine what Richard Russell must feel like.

Russell, 51, is director of corporate-strategy development at the huge Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC), in Newport, Rhode Island. The 180-acre facility employs close to 3,000 engineers and scientists. It creates technology that seems like something out of science fiction: undersea bullets that travel faster than the speed of sound; unmanned vehicles that explore shallow, treacherous waters.

But its real job is to redefine how the navy does battle. “Warfare in the future will be filled with uncertainty,” says Russell. “We used to have a clear set of rules, a clear understanding of the threat that we faced. Now we’ve got a new set of vulnerabilities — which means that we have to think differently. So I’m trying to get all of us to think about how we think.”

That’s why Russell describes his actual role at NUWC as that of “chief irritant and instigator.” His job is to irritate those who uphold obsolete ways of thinking and to instigate breakthroughs about the future: “We’ve got to break out of our mental models — to spend less time thinking about what worked in the past and more time asking, ‘What’s possible in the future?’ “

Russell’s favorite technique for changing people’s mind-set is the “thinking expedition” — a term coined by Rolf Smith, managing director of the Virtual Thinking Expedition Co., a Houston-based outfit that works with corporate and military clients to encourage change and creativity. NUWC thinking expeditions convene people from various backgrounds — everyone from sonar engineers to two-star admirals — to work through questions that are “bold, daring, and different.”

Recently Russell built a thinking expedition around a scenario that he dubbed Hurricane Hilda: “Imagine that a hurricane sweeps through Newport, wipes out every building, and kills nearly everyone. The task of the remaining 50 people is to rebuild our organization. Where would we put it? Which facilities would be critical?” The logic behind the exercise: “I wanted to shock people into thinking about why we exist. What is our real contribution?”