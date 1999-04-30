Do These Online Schools Make the Grade?

There are hundreds of colleges, universities, and other schools that offer distance-learning programs — but there aren’t many institutions that offer continuing-education and degree programs entirely on the Web. Fast Company researched five online schools to find out which ones pass the test.
|School
| Baker College On-line
www.baker.edu
| City University
www.cityu.edu
| The Open University of the United Kingdom
www.open.edu
| University of Phoenix Online Campus
www.uophx.edu/online
| Walden University
www.waldenu.edu
|Course Catalog
|Online courses counting toward an associate’s degree, a bachelor’s degree, or a master’s degree in business.
|Criminal justice, organizational and human-systems design, educational technology — and lots more.
|Postgraduate certificates, diplomas, and master’s degrees in open and distance education.
|A range of bachelor’s and master’s degrees — from business to project management to global management.
|Graduate degrees only, including a wide range of PhD programs.
|Channels
|Online students get access to libraries, a campus network, advisers, tutoring, and career guidance.
|Courses are offered via videotape, PC software, online conferencing, the Web, and email.
|Courses are delivered via print, video, and audio, with support coming via the Web and CD-ROM.
|Courses are offered via online conferencing. Students get access to libraries, advisers, and an online bookstore.
|Classes are delivered via print, email, and the Web. Students and teachers also gather at various actual locations.
|Cost
|Undergraduate tuition costs $140 per quarter hour. Graduate tuition costs $215 per quarter hour.
|Undergraduate tuition costs $157 per credit. Graduate tuition costs $280 per credit.
|Basic tuition: $3,700 per year. Certificate tuition: $7,400 per year. Master’s tuition: $11,000 total.
|Undergraduate tuition costs $365 per credit hour. Graduate tuition costs $460 per credit hour.
|Individual credits cost $230 or $300, and PhD programs cost $3,125 per quarter. Noncredit courses cost $75 each.
|Pass
|None of Baker’s online courses require real-time class sessions. But they do have tight deadlines and schedules.
|The online offerings are so Web-savvy that they incorporate JavaScript, Shockwave, QuickTime, and Java-based chat.
|Open University is one of the largest distance-learning schools in the world, with about 150,000 graduates.
|Classes are limited to 13 students each, so online students get lots of access to their professors.
|Walden offers an online student union, with a student “lounge” (featuring message boards) and forums.
|Fail
|Baker’s choice of software — Convene by Convene International — is compatible with both Macs and PCs but it isn’t as rich as other Web tools.
|City’s university bookstore doesn’t support online ordering. Students need to call to order required texts.
|Master’s students don’t learn about teaching and learning online until the second year. So be ready to stick around.
|Students can order books and access schedules online, but they can’t enroll or apply for loans online.
|Fast Company is hard-pressed to give Walden any demerits.
|Final Grade
|C+
|A-
|B
|B
|A