Do These Online Schools Make the Grade?

There are hundreds of colleges, universities, and other schools that offer distance-learning programs–but there aren’t many institutions that offer continuing-education and degree programs entirely on the Web. Fast Company researched five online schools to find out which ones pass the test.
The scores are visible below:
|School
|
Baker College On-line
|
City University
|
The Open University of the United Kingdom
|
University of Phoenix Online Campus
|
Walden University
|
Course
Catalog
|Online courses counting toward an associate’s degree, a bachelor’s degree, or a master’s degree in business.
|Criminal justice, organizational and human-systems design, educational technology–and lots more.
|Postgraduate certificates, diplomas, and master’s degrees in open and distance education.
|A range of bachelor’s and master’s degrees–from business to project management to global management.
|Graduate degrees only, including a wide range of PhD programs.
|Channels
|Online students get access to libraries, a campus network, advisers, tutoring, and career guidance.
|Courses are offered via videotape, PC software, online conferencing, Web, and email.
|Courses are delivered via print, video, and audio, with support coming via the Web and CD-ROM.
|Courses are offered via online conferencing. Students get access to libraries a, advisers, and an online bookstore.
|Classes are delivered via print, email, and the Web. Students and teachers also gather at various actual locations.
|Cost
|Undergraduate tuition costs $140 per quarter hour. Graduate tuition costs $215 per quarter hour.
|Undergraduate tuition costs $157 per credit. Graduate tuition costs $280 per credit.
|Basic tuistion: $3,700 per year. Certificate tuition: $7,400 per year. Master’s tuition: $11,000 total.
|Undergraduate tuition costs $365 per credit hour. Graduate tuition costs $460 per credit hour.
|Individual credits cost $230 or $300, and PhD programs cost $3,125 per quarter. Noncredit courses cost $75 each.
|Pass
|None of Baker’s online courses require real-time class sessions. But they do have tight deadlines and schedules.
|The online offerings are so Web-savvy that they incorporate JavaScript, Shockwave, QuickTime, and Java-based chat.
|Open University is one of the largest distance-learning schools in the world, with about 150,000 graduates.
|Classes are limited to 13 students each, so online students get lots of access to their professors.
|Walden offers an online student union, with a student “lounge” [featuring message boards] and forums.
|Fail
|Baker’s proprietary software-Convene-is compatible only with PCs and isn’t as rich as other Web tools.
|City’s university bookstore doesn’t support online ordering. Students need to call to order required texts.
|Master’s students don’t learn about teaching and learning online until the second year. So be ready to stick around.
|Students can order books and access schedules online, but they can’t enroll or apply for loans online.
|Fast Company is hard-pressed to give Walden any demerits.
|
Final Grade
|C+
|A-
|B
|B
|A