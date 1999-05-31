Andy Brown Wants You!

In the battle for talent, Master Gunnery Sergeant Andy Brown fights for very high stakes. He is head of the Marine Recruiting Substation in Santa Barbara, California, where he’s screened thousands of candidates to find the proud few whom comrades can count on in time of war. Brown and his peers across the country work to enlist as many as 40,000 Marine-caliber men and women each year. But readiness is just a starting point for these elite warriors, who account for just 11% of the troops — but 99% of the lore — of the U.S. armed forces.

“We have a multifaceted purpose,” he says. “We’re looking for people to defend the country, but we’re also looking to return people to society as better people. So we need to tap into a deep sense of commitment from the first moment of the recruiting process.” In nearly two decades as a recruiter, Brown, 45, has earned a reputation as the “best Marine recruiter on the planet.” In an interview with Fast Company, he shared his secrets for winning the battle for talent.

If you want to hire the best, have your best do the hiring.

Most companies have people who have never served in the trenches do their hiring. They call it HR. I call it crazy. Only the top 10% of the corps gets a shot at recruitment duty. These people are the real thing. Recruiting is all about creating a clear picture of your organization. The best way to do that is to put the best product of that organization in front of potential recruits.

Ask not what your organization can do for your recruit.

We offer the same paycheck, the same education, and the same benefits that our sister forces offer. We differentiate on the intangibles. We’re more demanding: The Marine experience is life-transforming. With everything else being equal, why play JV when you can play varsity?

We use the interview process to look for those intangibles. We ask, “What motivates you? What do you want to accomplish in life?” A few people say, “I want a challenge. I want to join an elite team. I want to come out a better person.” That’s what we want to hear. Joining the Marines just to become a pilot is like going to work for Yahoo! because you want to be a programmer.

Get commitment, not warm bodies.

It costs taxpayers at least $14,000 to get one recruit into boot camp. So we want to be sure that once people sign on, they stay with us. We do a gut check every step along the way: “Where are you from zero (‘I want to run screaming from the office’) to 10 (‘I’ll join no matter what you say or do’)?” At each point, we can pretty methodically come to an agreement on whether to continue the process or to call it off with no hard feelings. About two-thirds of the way down the path, we push for a defining moment: It’s either 100% commitment or not. If not, we cut our losses — but not without offering options: Can we call you back in a year? Would you like to get our newsletters? Join our daily physical-training sessions? The result: Our attrition rate is half the Marine standard.

There’s a saying: “The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war.” That goes for recruiters too. Once you’re assigned to recruiting duty, you attend school for two months, taking intensive courses in public relations, speech, training, and sales. There’s another week of training after you report to your unit, along with evaluations every three months for the next year.