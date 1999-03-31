Advertisers in Issue 23

3Com Palm Computing www.palm.com
Achieve Global www.achieveglobal.com
Altigen www.altigen.com
Altoids www.altoids.com
American Century www.americancentury.com
American Electric Power www.aep.com
American Express Financial Advisors www.americanexpress.com/advisors
American Express Small Business www.americanexpress.com
AmeriSuites www.amerisuites.com
Andersen Consulting www.ac.com
Arkansas Economic Development www.1-800-arkansas.com
ASID www.interiors.org
AT&T www.net.working.att.com
Audi A4 Avant www.audiusa.com
Bacardi Limon www.bacardi.com
Booz-Allen & Hamilton www.entertainmenteconomy.com
Buick Park Avenue www.parkavenue.buick.com
Cadillac Seville www.seville.com
Capital One www.capitalone.com
Centre Solutions www.centresolutions.com
Chevrolet Corvette www.chevrolet.com
Chevrolet Tahoe www.chevrolet.com
Chivas Regal www.chivas.com
Chrysler www.chryslercars.com
Compaq information technology www.compaq.com/investment
Compaq notebook www.compaq.com/soar
Courvoisier www.courvoisier.com
Dayton Hudson Foundation www.dhc.com/
Deloitte & Touche www.us.deloitte.com
Discover Brokerage www.discoverbrokerage.com
DLTtape Systems www.dlttape.com/proveit!
Dodge Avenger www.4adodge.com
Doubleday www.doubleday.com
Dow Jones Interactive http://djinteractive.com
Eddie Bauer www.eddiebauer.com
E-greetings www.egreetings.com
Epoch Internet www.eni.net/metered
Ernst & Young www.ey.com
Fidelity Investments www.401k.com
Francorp www.francorpinc.com
Frog Design www.frogdesign.com
Fujitsu PC www.fujitsu-pc.com
Great Plains Software www.greatplains.com
Harvard Business School Press www.hbsp.harvard.edu
Hewitt www.hewitt.com
Hewlett Packard www.hp.com/go/
Honeywell www.honeywell.com
IBM Global Services www.ibm.com/services/info
IBM ThinkPad www.ibm.com/thinkpad
Industry Standard www.thestandard.com
Infiniti Q45t www.infiniti-usa.com
Iomega www.iomega.com
Iridium www.iridium.com
Jeep Grand Cherokee www.jeep.com
Jossey-Bass www.josseybass.com
Kahlua www.kahlua.com
Knob Creek www.smallbatch.com
KPMG www.kpmg.com
Lexmark www.lexmark.com/e
Lightware www.lightware.com
Lincoln Financial Group www.lfg.com
Lincoln Navigator www.lincolnvehicles.com
L.L. Bean www.llbean.com
Logitech www.logitech.com
Lotus www.lotus.com/superhumansoftware
Louis Boston www.louisboston.com
Lucent www.lucent.com
MCI WorldCom www.mciworldcom.com
Mercury Cougar www.mercuryvehicles.com
Microsoft www.microsoft.com
Microsoft DNS www.microsoft.com/dns
Microsoft MSN.com www.msn.com
Microsoft Windows CE www.microsoft.com/windowsce/hpc
Netscape www.netscape.com
New York Stock Exchange www.nyse.com
Nikko Hotels www.nikkohotels.com
Northwestern Mutual Life www.northwesternmutual.com/business/
Novell www.novell.com/node
Office Furniture www.officefurniture-usa.com
Oklahoma Department of Commerce www.locateok.com
Oldsmobile Aurora www.auroracar.com
Onsale www.onsale.com
PaineWebber www.painewebber.com
PocketMail www.pocketmail.com
priceline.com www.priceline.com
Radisson www.radisson.com
Rockport www.rockport.com
Saab 9-5 www.saabusa.com
Saturn www.saturn.com
SCIP www.scip.org
Sony www.sony.com/vaiodirect-getlcd
Sprint Business www.sprint.com/data
Sprint Sense Home Office www.sprint.com/homeoffice
Tag Heuer www.tagheuer.com
Tektronix www.coloratwork.com
Teligent www.teligent.com
Teva www.teva.com
Texaco www.texaco.com
TheStreet.com www.thestreet.com
Toyota Camry www.toyota.com
United Airlines www.ual.com
UPS www.exchange.ups.com
Value America www.valueamerica.com
ValueWeb www.valueweb.net
Vital Learning www.vital-learning.com
Volkswagen www.vw.com
Westin www.westin.com
worldweb.net www.worldweb.net
