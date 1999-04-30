My Favorite Bookmarks – Mark Erickson

Who: Certified master chef and vice president of culinary development, Digital Chef Inc. Email: mark@digitalchef.com URL: www.digitalchef.com Favorite Search Engine: Infoseek (www.infoseek.com). I love narrowing my search based on previous results. Surfing Manifesto: I used to go online to wind down after a late night in the kitchen. Now I get energized by the ability to share my interest in cooking with a worldwide audience.

CNN Interactive

www.cnn.com

My daily newspaper — the whole world on one page.

Wine Spectator

www.winespectator.com

My biggest passions: wine, food, and the Net (not necessarily in that order).

MTB Review

www.mtbr.com

Mountain-biking events and maps — plus recommended trips and trails.

Car and Driver Online

www.caranddriver.com

I haven’t outgrown my gearhead days. But now my budget is bigger.

Spinner

www.spinner.com

The best integration of content and commerce that I’ve seen — especially with the Spinner Plus version. Oh, and the music is great too!

New York today/Restaurants

www.nytoday.com/restaurants

When your business or your passion is food and cooking, you need to stay on top of the New York restaurant scene.