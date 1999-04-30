My Favorite Bookmarks – Mark Erickson

Who: Certified master chef and vice president of culinary development, Digital Chef Inc.
Favorite Search Engine: Infoseek (www.infoseek.com). I love narrowing my search based on previous results.
Surfing Manifesto: I used to go online to wind down after a late night in the kitchen. Now I get energized by the ability to share my interest in cooking with a worldwide audience.
CNN Interactive
www.cnn.com
My daily newspaper — the whole world on one page.
Wine Spectator
www.winespectator.com
My biggest passions: wine, food, and the Net (not necessarily in that order).
MTB Review
www.mtbr.com
Mountain-biking events and maps — plus recommended trips and trails.
Car and Driver Online
www.caranddriver.com
I haven’t outgrown my gearhead days. But now my budget is bigger.
Spinner
www.spinner.com
The best integration of content and commerce that I’ve seen — especially with the Spinner Plus version. Oh, and the music is great too!
New York today/Restaurants
www.nytoday.com/restaurants
When your business or your passion is food and cooking, you need to stay on top of the New York restaurant scene.