What’s the Big Idea?

That’s the question I get as I enter the Chicago headquarters of the Creative Solutions Network. I answer no — and immediately find myself in a reclining chair, with my back parallel to the floor and my legs in the air. Suddenly I’m wearing something called the Orion Brain Machine. It features headphones that emit an erratic pulse and glasses that display a kaleidoscopic light show. Oh, by the way, the chair — called the Symmetron — is moving.

Have I entered some postmodern torture chamber? Hardly. I’m just spending some time at the Thinkubator.

The Thinkubator is the brainchild of Gerald Haman, 39, who founded the Creative Solutions Network in 1988. An alumnus of Procter & Gamble and Arthur Andersen, Haman works with such clients as AT&T, BP Amoco, American Express, and Kraft Foods — all of which have sent executives to the Thinkubator. What brings people from such respectable companies to such a strange place? The desperate search for creativity — since, when it comes to enhancing creativity, few people have as many creative ideas as Haman.

“People used to believe that creativity was a gift that a lucky few were born with,” he says. “In fact, all people have a degree of creativity — they just lose it as they grow older. Schools don’t foster the imagination; stodgy companies discourage people from taking risks. Here, we help people rediscover their gifts.”

Rediscovering those gifts can translate into down-to-earth benefits. Haman has worked with Kraft to develop new pasta, cheese, and pizza products. He has guided Peoples Energy Corp., a Chicago-based utility, toward imagining new uses for natural gas. All told, his brainstorming sessions have generated more than 260,000 ideas over the past 10 years. (Yes, he counts. A “technographer” sits in on each session and captures every idea that emerges from it.)

How does Haman unleash such a torrent of new thinking? “If you want people to be creative,” he says, “you have to put them in an environment that lets their imagination soar. Most people experience ‘cubicle creativity’: The size of their ideas is directly proportional to the space they have in which to think.”