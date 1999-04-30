Annual Reports – Get Me Rewrite!

Spring is annual-report season — the time of the year when public companies spend big money on glossy documents that gloss over tough realities and make readers’ eyes glaze over. Most annual reports showcase business at its worst: dull, clichéd, uninspired. So companies that want to operate at their best — companies that are redefining how to play the game — are reinventing what annual reports say and how they look. And many of those companies are turning to the design firm of Cahan & Associates.

“Who says annual reports have to be 8 1/2-by-11 inches?” asks Bill Cahan, 44, the firm’s founder and president. “Who says they have to start with a letter from the president? Who says they have to focus mainly on numbers? Annual reports need to evolve: They need to become more interesting and more entertaining. Otherwise, they won’t be able to compete for people’s attention.”

Cahan’s 16-person firm, based in San Francisco, is driving that evolution. It created an annual report for Network General that reads like a Boy Scout guide. It created an annual report for Adaptec that looks like a children’s book. It created one annual report — for Progenitor, a biotech company — that uses just one sheet of paper.

“Annual reports aren’t merely financial documents,” Cahan says. “They’re branding vehicles and statements of strategy.” Which means that they have to be honest: “I hate it when companies pontificate about their ‘core values’ — which are the same values that everybody else is pontificating about. I’m glad that you’re ‘global’ and ‘collaborative’ and ‘innovative.’ But what do those words mean? Tell it like it is! And if you’ve had a bad year, say so.”

According to Cahan, you can’t create new kinds of annual reports in the same old way. That’s why his firm spends three to four weeks in research mode before it begins to create a document. Sure, staffers interview a company’s CEO, COO, and CFO. Sure, they review analysts’ reports, white papers, and company presentations. But they also spend time with rank-and-file employees, customers, and suppliers. “We’re like archaeologists,” says Cahan. “We look and listen for the hidden kernel of an idea that will tell a company’s story — and tell it in a way that will engage people.”

Sometimes that story comes straight from the CEO. Sometimes it’s in a memo or a fact sheet, perhaps tucked away in a single line. Once, the marketing director from a fast-growing software outfit made an offhand comment that the company had received an amazing amount of press that year. Cahan drew on that remark to create the company’s annual report: It was published on newsprint, and it read like a newspaper.

There’s more than one way to tell a story, of course — which is why Cahan always assigns at least two designers to every project. Working independently, those designers create multiple options for each client to choose from. And annual reports don’t always have to look different to be effective. One of Cahan’s favorite projects was the 1997 annual report for Coulter Pharmaceutical Inc. The report isn’t avant-garde; in fact, it is stark in its simplicity. The cover features a black-and-white photo of a woman with the caption “June 22. I was supposed to die today.” Inside, a set of photos accompany stories about patients who were helped by Bexxar, Coulter’s cancer-treatment drug.