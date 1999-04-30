Rugged Luggage

Business travel is punishing — so why not pack a suitcase that can take some punishment? Dynamic International, under license from DaimlerChrysler AG, has unveiled a line of luggage that’s as tough as a truck. Jeep Extreme Travel Equipment comes in several different models: an Extreme Wheeled Duffle, an Extreme Cargo Bag, and an Extreme Pack. But the case that caught our eye was the Jeep Extreme Wheeled Upright. Its solid, smooth pull handle slides into the suitcase. Its wheels (like those found on in-line skates) let you race through terminals. And its heavy-duty ripstop fabric can stand up to the surliest baggage handlers. The Wheeled Upright is available in three sizes: 21-inch, 25-inch, and 29-inch. The 21-inch case comes in four colors: red, yellow, royal blue, and black. The other two are available only in black.