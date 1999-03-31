My Favorite Bookmarks – Heather Irwin

Who: Chief creative officer, Maximag; chief proselytizer, Estronet; creative manager, NY Times Electronic Media
Surfing Manifesto: The Internet is the greatest advancement for women in at least a generation.
the remedi project
www.theremediproject.com
A showcase of incredible designers who are developing the future of the Web.
word
www.word.com
An ode to the folks who inspired us all to go out and do something worthwhile.
Hip Mama
www.hipmama.com
Proof that being a mother doesn’t have to be boring — or apolitical.
chickclick
www.chickclick.com
A collection of girl sites that banded together to get the message out — and to make a few dollars in the process.
Papermag
www.papermag.com
Being a mother, running two Web sites, having a full-time job, and freelancing doesn’t leave much time for socializing. With this site, I find out what I’m missing.
Kvetch!
www.kvetch.com
For those not-so-great days when you gotta vent it all.