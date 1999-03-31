My Favorite Bookmarks – Heather Irwin

Who: Chief creative officer, Maximag; chief proselytizer, Estronet; creative manager, NY Times Electronic Media Email: heather@maximag.com URL: http://www.maximag.com ; http://www.estronet.com ; http://www.nytimes.com Favorite Search Engines: Yahoo! ( http://www.yahoo.com ) to find things quickly; Northern Light ( http://www.northernlight.com ) to do research Surfing Manifesto: The Internet is the greatest advancement for women in at least a generation.

the remedi project

www.theremediproject.com

A showcase of incredible designers who are developing the future of the Web.

word

www.word.com

An ode to the folks who inspired us all to go out and do something worthwhile.

Hip Mama

www.hipmama.com

Proof that being a mother doesn’t have to be boring — or apolitical.

chickclick

www.chickclick.com

A collection of girl sites that banded together to get the message out — and to make a few dollars in the process.

Papermag

www.papermag.com

Being a mother, running two Web sites, having a full-time job, and freelancing doesn’t leave much time for socializing. With this site, I find out what I’m missing.

Kvetch!

www.kvetch.com

For those not-so-great days when you gotta vent it all.