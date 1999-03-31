Super Market

The first thing that hits you is the Texas-size abundance of the place: 17 varieties of apple; 30 kinds of sausage, all handmade behind a 75-foot-long butcher’s counter; 18 blends of citrus juice; more than 200 varieties of olive oil; 500 cheeses. You could shop here every day for the rest of your life and still not taste everything in the store.

But what sets Central Market apart isn’t its selection. Any store can stock its aisles with, say, couscous from Israel. What makes Central Market one of the most radically different stores in the United States, and one of the most popular tourist attractions in Austin, is that shopping here is a trip. “It’s about the shopping experience, not about selection,” says John Campbell, 48, vice president of Central Market, who helped open the 63,000-square-foot store in 1994 and who has run it ever since. “We want people to feel uplifted when they walk out of here.”

An ordinary trip to an ordinary supermarket won’t make your spirits soar. But Central Market lives in the experience economy — a place where stores offer the customer experiences that are so vivid that retailers could probably charge admission for them. At Central Market, five elements define what it means to be a truly super supermarket.

The Family Experience

Children and supermarkets can be a bad combination — unless children are made part of the supermarket experience from the beginning. That’s what Central Market does: Each year, it spends thousands of dollars on helium, so that it can give a balloon to each child who visits the store. When kids come through the front door, they immediately discover a children’s fruit counter, where 25 cents buys them any piece of fruit they want. And hardly a weekend goes by without a children’s birthday party, complete with pizza baking by kids and printmaking using cut-up vegetables.

For those who don’t yet have kids, Central Market is happy to help the process along: In 1995, it hosted the wedding of a couple who had met in its cheese section. For the event, Central Market staffers built a cheddar wedding arch, beneath which the happy couple exchanged vows. Afterward, guests threw rice — a fancy arborio.

The Educational Experience

With so many items to choose from, Central Market can intimidate even the most accomplished cook. The recipe for eliminating fear? Take a class at the store’s cooking school, staffed by Roger Mollett, 43, Central Market’s resident chef. For $35, students in one class “Shop the Market” — in other words, wander the aisles in search of ingredients. After they’ve gathered several hundred dollars’ worth of goodies, they repair to a kitchen upstairs, where they might prepare, for example, an eight-course meal for 20. “The school is not designed to make money,” explains Campbell. “We’re trying to make coming to the store an experience that’s both educational and entertaining.”

The Foodie Experience

A store that focuses on creating experiences needs employees who know how to facilitate them. That’s where Jane King comes in. She’s a foodie — that’s her actual job title. King, 46, walks around the store all day, talking with customers about their cooking and eating habits. King has her regulars, people who consult her about every meal they’re planning. But she also meets lots of strangers, people who are new to the store. “I have carte blanche to rip open any package in the store and give people a taste,” she says, tearing into a box of biscuits that are made with wine. “Here, try some.”