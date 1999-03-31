Resistance Is Futile!

Now that I’ve gotten a promotion, it’s time for me to leave Potatoware. Spud may think that he’s The Man, but he’s never met Free Agent Man.

Here’s what happened. I was already testing work-weary-positive. At the office, I was running an email deficit of about 150 messages. My voice-mail box was set on “chronically full.” Spud was trying to motivate me by putting me on every dead-end project that he could dream up.When I ran out of business cards, he refused to let me reorder. Once he pretended to confuse me with the Xerox repairman. Another time, he did confuse me with the Xerox repairman. PotatoWare no longer had appeal; I was fried to a crisp. I knew that I had to move on. The question was, How?

I decided to try a liquid lunch at the Low Life Lounge. The TV over the bar is stuck on one of those dreadful audience-participation shows. This afternoon, there’s a talking head on the tube — a big talking head. It’s that guy with a head the size of a horse and teeth big enough to bite a dinosaur in half, and he’s saying, “Make it your mantra: Jobs may come and jobs may go, but my career belongs to me!”

I’m standing at the bar, and I hear a voice say, “Yeah, buddy, it’s just like freakin’ hay fever. Ragweed may come and ragweed may go, but the watery eyes are all mine!” Then I realize that I’ve become the psycho at the bar who talks back to the TV!

At the other end of the bar is a guy with a $100 haircut, a 10-days-in-the-Caribbean suntan, and a cell-phone that rings with the sound of money. Everything about this dude says “success on my own terms.”

“I like your manifesto,” he says breezily.

“You like my manifesto?” I ask with a leer. “You can’t handle my manifesto: Do nothing — the rest will follow! Make that ‘the rest home will follow!’ “